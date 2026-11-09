Cyclist who went missing Saturday found dead in Newbury cow pasture

NEWBURY, Mass. — A man found dead in a cow pasture in Newbury has been identified as a cyclist who went missing Saturday morning.

Daniel Arnett, 44, was last seen riding his bicycle around 10 a.m. Saturday on Scotland Road near Colby Farm.

Arnett was wearing dark pants and a flannel shirt and reportedly did not have his cell phone with him. Police said they did not know what route he planned to take.

Arnett was found around 2 p.m. Sunday in the area of Tendercrop Farm cow pasture. The DA’s office said no foul play is suspected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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