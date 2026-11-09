Man accused of firing rifle during soccer game in Everett appears before judge

EVERETT, Mass. — A man accused of discharging a rifle during a soccer game Sunday night appeared before a judge Monday.

Prosecutors said that on Nov. 8, Everett police detectives responded to a report of an assault involving a firearm at River Green Park.

Detectives met with a victim who showed officers video of a man holding what appeared to be a large machete and a rifle while confronting a crowd of people during a soccer game. The victim identified the man as 25-year-old Bryan Villeda Pineda.

Investigators said witnesses and victims reported that Pineda had been arguing with other men at the field when a verbal altercation broke out. They said he left the field, went to his vehicle and returned with a machete and firearm. Investigators also found bullet casings at the scene.

Detectives tracked Pineda’s cellphone to Assembly Row in Somerville, where they located a vehicle registered to him. As detectives waited near the vehicle, Pineda approached and was taken into custody. When asked where the rifle was, police said Pineda told them it was at his home in Everett.

Police seized a U.S. M1 Carbine .30-caliber semiautomatic rifle from his residence. Early reports had described the weapon as an AK-47-style firearm.

Pineda was charged with several firearm-related offenses. He pleaded not guilty and is due back in court Nov. 18.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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