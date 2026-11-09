Matthew Farwell trial (live updates): Jury tells judge they are in a deadlock

BOSTON — A federal jury resumed deliberations Monday morning in the trial of former Stoughton police officer Matthew Farwell, who is accused of killing Sandra Birchmore and staging her death to look like a suicide.

The jury began deliberating Friday and had spent only a few hours discussing the case before breaking for the weekend.

Farwell faces two counts related to the deaths of Birchmore and her unborn child.

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During closing arguments, prosecutors and Farwell’s defense attorneys presented dramatically different accounts of what happened to Birchmore.

Prosecutors allege Farwell killed Birchmore at her apartment the day before his third child was born in an effort to conceal his relationship with her.

They pointed to DNA evidence that prosecutors said linked Farwell to the strap found around Birchmore’s neck, which was tied to her closet door.

Sandra Birchmore Murder Trial This photo provided by the Stoughton, Mass., Police Department shows Matthew Farwell, a former police officer who pleaded not guilty Aug. 28, 2024, (Stoughton Police Department via AP, File) (Stoughton Police Department via )

Farwell’s defense has maintained that he did not kill Birchmore. His attorneys argued that Birchmore had referenced suicide in the past and said Farwell went to her apartment to end their relationship.

A jury of eight men and four women now has the case.

If convicted, Farwell faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

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