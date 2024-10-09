Massachusetts State Police graduating new class weeks after recruit’s training death

WORCESTER, Mass. — Nearly 200 Massachusetts State Police recruits will graduate from the training academy on Wednesday.

It’s the training troop Trooper Enrique Delgado-Garcia was part of up until his death. He became unresponsive during a training exercise.

The graduation of the 90th Recruit Training Troop is set for 11 a.m. at the DCU Center in Worcester.

The new troopers completed 25 weeks of training at the State Police Academy in New Braintree, but it was there that Delgado-Garcia suffered a serious injury during a boxing exercise and died the next day.

Delgado-Garcia was laid to rest at the end of September.

A source tells 25 Investigates that he suffered broken bones, damaged teeth, and a spinal injury while in the boxing ring.

Worcester District Attorney Joesph Early later announced that his office had a conflict of interest in the investigation since Delgado-Garcia worked in his office as a victim advocate.

The investigation has been turned over to trial attorney David Meier and state police will have no involvement.

Since Delgado-Garcia’s death, state police suspended full contact boxing training activities until further notice. They also asked the Division of Standards and Training to review the Academy’s Defensive Tactics Program.

Delgado-Garcia was sworn in as a trooper in the hours before he died.

State police said they administered the oath of office and pinned the trooper badge on him while friends and family surrounded Delgado-Garcia.

It’s unclear if they will honor him in any way at Wednesday’s graduation ceremony.

