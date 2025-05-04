‘Can’t believe this is actually happening’: Owner, workers of burned down Cape Cod restaurant react

SANDWICH, Mass. — A seafood restaurant on Cape Cod is being demolished after a massive blaze tore through the building on Sunday morning.

According to Sandwich Fire Chief John Burke, firefighters responded to Captain Scott’s Restaurant Tupper Road around 5:30 a.m.

When crews arrived, they were met with heavy smoke and flames pouring from the rear of the building.

Firefighters initially launched an interior attack, but the floor became unsteady within about 20 minutes, and they were forced to attack from the exterior, Burke said.

”I can’t believe this is actually happening to my family’s establishment,” said George Gossios, Jr., as he described what was going through his mind as he raced to the restaurant that has been in his family since 1989.

He said he took over the restaurant from his parents about five years ago. Since then, Gossios has updated the restaurant with the addition of a new bar area, and he changed the restaurant’s name to Captains.

Several people who work for Gossios rushed to the restaurant as soon as they heard news of the fire.

“I woke up to hearing that our restaurant, that we’ve been at for over 13 years, was on fire,” said Marina Griffin. She works at Captains with her sister currently. Her mother, who has since passed, worked there for 20 years. Griffin said the restaurant is like a second home to them.

Aaron Larsen, an employee for the last two years, said they’re all like family, so they showed up Sunday to support their boss.

Larsen said, “It’s unfortunate to watch. We’re just hoping for the best we can get.”

While Gossios and his team persevere through this loss, he shared his gratitude for the firefighters who came to their aid, and to the patrons who continue to support his business, . “Thank you for all the support you give. Thank you for saying you’re sorry for what had happened,” he said.

One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion at the scene but did not require hospitalization. No other injuries were reported.

The fire caused an estimated $1 million in damage, and the building has been declared a total loss.

Video from the aftermath shows an excavator tearing down what remained of the building.

Chief Burke said firefighters struggled to extinguish the fire due to wind directions and how old the building was.

A total of 44 firefighters responded to the scene, and it took seven hours until the fire was officially declared extinguished at 12:30 p.m.

While fighting the fire, Sandwich crews noticed outside that a natural gas regulator for the building was burned off by the flames, which caused a gas leak in the building. Burke said the gas company had to dig into the street to shut off the gas.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

