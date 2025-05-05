2 Massachusetts cities ranked among 50 best places to retire in America

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Two Massachusetts cities have been named among the 50 best places to retire in America, according to a new ranking.

Travel + Leisure’s recently released ranking was broken up into five geographical locations: Northeast, Southeast, West, Southwest, and Midwest.

The travel website says it considered factors including housing costs, adequate health care, and cultural activities in its ranking.

Springfield and Pittsfield were named among the cities in the Northeast category.

Springfield is the largest city in Hampden County and the third-largest city in Massachusetts, with a population of 153,337.

Travel + Leisure highlighted the Springfield area’s median home value of $276,300, and an array of local attractions including the MGM Springfield casino, Basketball Hall of Fame, Six Flags New England, and scenic bike paths.

Pittsfield is the largest city in Berkshire County with a population of 42,771.

Travel + Leisure highlighted the Pittsfield area’s median home value is $283,800, and hiking, mountain biking, boating, fishing, and swimming spots.

Conway and Concord in New Hampshire also made the list.

