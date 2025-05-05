Crews battle heavy smoke and flames at Plymouth mobile home

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Officials are crediting working smoke detectors with saving lives during a mobile home fire on Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to the area of 35 Indian Trail within the Plymouth Mobile Estates around 8:08 a.m. for a report of a structure fire, according to Fire Chief Neil Foley.

Arriving companies saw flames and thick, black smoke shooting from a one-story residence.

Due to working smoke detectors, officials say two people inside the home were able to safely escape.

Firefighters initiated an aggressive attack on the flames and contained them within 30 minutes, according to authorities.

Extensive overhaul operations were conducted for several hours to make sure there were no hot spots and none of the other nearby homes were affected.

One of the occupants in the residence were transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Plymouth for evaluation.

There were no other reports of any injuries.

“Thanks to working smoke detectors, the residents were alerted quickly and able to escape to safety before the fire spread,” Chief Foley said. “This is a powerful reminder to have working smoke detectors in your home, because they save lives."

Investigators say the cause of the fire does not appear to be suspicious and the home is considered a total loss

The displaced residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

