Mass. State Police recruit dead after training exercise was sworn in as trooper before death

The Massachusetts State Police recruit who died following a “medical crisis” in a training exercise on Thursday was sworn in as a trooper in his finals hours.

Mass. State Police administered the oath of office to Enrique Delgado-Garcia, while friends and family surrounded the member of the 90th Recruit Training Troop, an MSP spokesperson said Saturday.

Two civilian workers at Massachusetts State Police serving as commissioners under state law administered the oath and pinned the Trooper Badge on Delgado-Garcia, MSP says.

Delgado-Garcia became “unresponsive during a defensive tactics training exercise” at the MSP Academy in New Braintree Thursday. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he passed away Friday.

Delgado-Garcia previously served as a victim witness advocate with the Worcester County District Attorney’s office.

“Enrique was a fine young man who devoted himself to the service of others as a member of the 90th Recruit Training Troop and in his former role as a victim witness advocate in the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office. The Massachusetts State Police grieves the tragic loss of Trainee Enrique Delgado-Garcia, and we offer our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. They have the full measure of our support and care, and they remain full members of our State Police Family,” said State Police Colonel John E. Mawn Jr. “In his short time with the State Police, Enrique demonstrated an extraordinary capacity to learn and a desire to deliver excellent police services to the people of Massachusetts. He made an immediate impression on his classmates and the Academy Staff. By all accounts, Enrique possessed and displayed all the qualities that would have made him an outstanding Trooper: kindness and compassion, dedication, commitment, willingness to work hard to improve himself, and a strong desire help others.”

A spokesperson with the Worcester County District Attorney’s office says they are reviewing the matter.

Law Enforcement Expert Todd McGhee said he was a Mass State Police Defense Tactics Coordinator from 1998-2001.

“The defensive tactics program itself is approximately 40-50 hours of training, that’s where recruits receive their training for handcuffing, baton training, oc spray training, empty hand tactics, use of force continuum,” said McGhee.

McGhee said Delgado-Garcia was hurt during the boxing program. He said the program was adopted while he was the defense coordinator, with controls in place to prevent injuries like this. He said an internal investigation will reveal what really happened.

“My gut feeling tells me that this just wasn’t an isolated situation and a recruit received a lucky punch and all this damage occurred from a lucky punch I just think there’s more to be looked at,” he said.

He said he thinks changes will be made.

“I’m anticipating that this incident is not isolated, it will be a combination of incidents that have happened, no recruit training injuries just the nature of the Mass State Police having so many different incidents over the last several years, so I think it will be viewed as yet another incident,” said McGhee.

He’s referring to incidents like in 2023 where a recruit was hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself in the leg and in 2022 where several trainees were injured after performing unauthorized bear crawls leading to blisters. Four troopers were reassigned after that incident.

The Academy has had its share of injuries to recruits over the years, prompting reforms.

“I’m heartbroken about the loss of Massachusetts State Police Trainee Enrique Delgado-Garcia, who had committed himself to a career protecting the people of Massachusetts,” Governor Healey said in a statement. “He was a beloved member of his academy class, known for his compassion and devotion to service. This is a devastating time for all who knew and loved him, and we are holding Enrique’s family and his State Police community in our hearts.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

