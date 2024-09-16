Outside agency will lead probe into ‘heartbreaking’ death of Mass. State Police recruit, DA says

WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early said Monday that his office is seeking an outside investigator to lead the probe into the death of a beloved Massachusetts State Police recruit.

Enrique Delgado-Garcia died following a “medical crisis” in a training exercise last week and he was sworn in during his final hours, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

Before pursuing his “lifelong dream” of a career with the state police, Delgado-Garcia worked as a victim-witness advocate within the Worcester DA’s office, Early announced during a morning news conference as grieving family members stood alongside him.

“Enrique Delgado-Garcia was loved by everyone in our office. He was a dedicated victim witness advocate who joined our office and he was with us for about a year-and-a-half before he left in April to fulfill a lifelong dream of joining the Massachusetts State Police. ,” Early said. “This is a heartbreaking and tragic loss. Enrique constantly worked to make life better for others.”

Delgado-Garcia became “unresponsive during a defensive tactics training exercise” at the MSP Academy in New Braintree Thursday. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later passed away.

Early praised Delgado-Garcia’s work ethic, saying, “He was one of the first ones to help. Whether it was the victims he was advocating for or his fellow coworkers, he always did so with one of the biggest smiles that you’ve ever seen. He was a unique individual.”

Early has jurisdiction over the investigation but will be seeking outside help in leading the investigation because of the conflict of interest.

“Because of this close relationship, someone else will be handling this matter,” Early said. “There is no way this office can handle this. Everyone loved Enrique.”

Early noted that his office will work closely with whoever takes up the investigation and that he has “spoken to several people” about the matter.

“I don’t know who will be handling this investigation. I just know it will be someone without a stake in its outcome,” Early explained.

An autopsy on Delgado-Garcia has been concluded but the report was not finalized as of Monday, according to Early.

Delgado-Garcia’s family didn’t speak during the news conference but were visibly emotional as Early spoke.

Circumstances surrounding the medical crisis that led to the passing of Delgado-Garcia weren’t immediately clear but Early confirmed the incident unfolded in a boxing ring at the training academy.

The academy has had its share of injuries to recruits over the years, prompting reforms.

In 2023, a recruit was hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself in the lower leg during a training exercise.

In 2022, several trainees were injured at the Academy after performing an “unauthorized” exercise. Four troopers were reassigned as a result.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

