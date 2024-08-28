Mass. spraying from air, ground amid mosquito virus fears. See latest town-by-town risk maps

BOSTON — Aerial and truck-mounted ground spraying for mosquitoes began Tuesday night in more than a dozen Massachusetts communities amid heightened fears and the risk of the rare but deadly Eastern Equine Encephalitis and West Nile viruses.

Ten communities in Plymouth and Worcester counties were raised to high or critical risk for EEE after state health officials announced last week that a man in his 80s had caught the disease, the first human case found in Massachusetts since 2020.

Aerial spraying will be conducted in Carver, Halifax, Kingston, Middleboro, Plymouth, Rochester, and Wareham. Truck-mounted ground spraying will happen in Douglas, Dudley, Oxford, Sutton, and Uxbridge.

The state noted that the spraying will continue for additional days, and the timeline is subject to change due to upcoming variable weather patterns.

State and local health officials urged people in those towns to avoid the peak mosquito biting times by finishing outdoor activities by 6 p.m. until Sept. 30 and then by 5 p.m. after that until the first hard frost.

They also recommend that people across Massachusetts use mosquito repellents when outdoors and drain any standing water around their homes.

SEE BELOW: Latest Massachusetts EEE risk map

Latest EEE Risk Map for Massachusetts (Massachusetts Department of Public Health's latest EEE risk map)

In Oxford, town officials approved a curfew last week due to the elevated EEE risk.

Jennifer Callahan, Oxford’s town manager, wrote in a memo that the family of the man who caught the virus in mid-August had reached out to her office.

“They want people to be aware this is an extremely serious disease with terrible physical and emotional consequences, regardless if the person manages to live,” Callahan wrote.

She said the infected person had often recounted to his family how he never got bitten by mosquitoes. But just before he became symptomatic, he told them he had been bitten. She said the man remains hospitalized and is “courageously battling” the virus.

In Plymouth, town officials said that all public parks and fields will be closed daily from dusk until dawn in response to the town’s high-risk status.

The presence of the virus in Massachusetts this year was confirmed last month in a mosquito sample, and has been found in other mosquitoes across the state since then. In a 2019 outbreak, there were six deaths among 12 confirmed cases in Massachusetts. The outbreak continued the following year with five more cases and another death.

In New Hampshire, the family of a 41-year-old Hampstead man who died from EEE is commending the proactive spraying that’s underway in at-risk Massachusetts communities.

There are no vaccines or treatments for EEE.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that although rare, EEE is very serious and about 30% of people who become infected die. Symptoms include fever, headache, vomiting, diarrhea and seizures.

People who survive are often permanently disabled, and few completely recover, Massachusetts authorities say. The disease is prevalent in birds, and although humans and some other mammals can catch EEE, they don’t spread the disease.

The CDC says only a few cases of EEE are reported in the U.S. each year, with most infections found in the eastern and Gulf Coast states.

West Nile Virus is another concerning mosquito-borne illness that Bay State Health officials are continuing to monitor.

Dozens of communities across the state are now considered moderate or high risk for West Nile Virus.

SEE BELOW: Latest Massachusetts WNV risk map

Massachusetts West Nile Virus risk map (Massachusetts Department of Public Health's West Nile Virus risk map)

Massachusetts on Tuesday announced two new human cases of West Nile Virus, bringing the total number of cases this season to four.

Several communities’ risk levels have been raised to “high risk” as a result of the two latest cases, including Cambridge, Everett, Medford, Newton, Somerville, and Watertown in Middlesex County, and Brookline, Milton, and Quincy in Norfolk County.

“We are currently in the peak time for West Nile Virus activity in Massachusetts, which will continue into September. As the amount of disease in mosquitoes increases, so do the chances for human infection,” Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein said in a statement.

West Nile Virus is usually transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. No animal cases have been detected so far this year.

The risk of West Nile Virus in Massachusetts will not go away until the first hard frost, Goldstein warned.

While not everyone will get sick from West Nile Virus, people over the age of 60 and those with certain chronic medical conditions are more likely to develop severe illness, State Epidemiologist Dr. Catherine Brown said.

There were six human cases of West Nile Virus in 2023.

