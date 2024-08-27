Two new human cases of West Nile Virus detected in Mass., bringing state total to four

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) announced Tuesday two new human cases of West Nile Virus (WNV) in the state.

Officials say both people are men in their 60s and one was exposed to the virus in Suffolk County, the other, in Norfolk County.

The Boston Public Health Commission says the Suffolk County case is a Boston resident. According to officials, he is being treated and his condition is improving.

This brings the total number of human cases in the Bay State to 4.

Several communities’ risk levels have been raised to “high risk” as a result of the two latest cases, including Cambridge, Everett, Medford, Newton, Somerville, and Watertown in Middlesex County, and Brookline, Milton, and Quincy in Norfolk County.

“We are currently in the peak time for West Nile virus activity in Massachusetts, which will continue into September. As the amount of disease in mosquitoes increases, so do the chances for human infection,” said Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein, MD, PhD.

WNV is usually transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. No animal cases of WNV have been detected so far this year.

There were six human cases of WNV in 2023.

“The risk of West Nile virus in Massachusetts will not go away until the first hard frost,” Commissioner Goldstein said.

“While not everyone will get sick from WNV, people over the age of 60 and those with certain chronic medical conditions are more likely to develop severe illness,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Catherine M. Brown.

For more information on West Nile Virus, click here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

