Man in Worcester County tests positive for EEE, first human case in Mass. in 4 years

Massachusetts Health officials are asking residents in Worcester County to be on alert after a man in his 80s recently tested positive for EEE.

It’s the first case of EEE found in humans since 2020, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health said.

“EEE is a rare but serious disease and a public health concern. We want to remind residents of the need to protect themselves from mosquito bites, especially in areas of the state where we are seeing EEE activity,” said Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein.

As a result of the positive statement, the risk level in the communities of Douglas, Oxford, Sutton, and Webster has been raised to critical. The risk in Dudley, Northbridge, and Uxbridge was increased to high.

Though rare, EEE carries symptoms that can affect people of all ages.

Most cases of EEE are spread to humans from infected mosquito bites.

There were 12 human cases of EEE in Massachusetts in 2019 with six deaths, and five human cases with one death in 2020.

Two humans have tested positive for West Nile Virus in Massachusetts this year.

