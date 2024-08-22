Despite parental pushback, officials approve curfew in Mass. town amid critical EEE risk

OXFORD, Mass. — Health officials in one of four Massachusetts communities facing a critical risk for Eastern Equine Encephalitis met Wednesday night at a special meeting to discuss measures to keep residents safe, ultimately approving a townwide curfew.

As of Wednesday, the towns of Oxford, Douglas, Sutton, and Webster were considered at critical risk for EEE, according to the latest Massachusetts arbovirus risk map.

The towns were elevated to the high-risk level after a man in his 80s recently tested positive for EEE last week.

EEE RISK MAP (Massachusetts Department of Public Health)

At a 6 p.m. Board of Health hearing, Oxford officials weighed steps to ensure public safety, including a possible ban on outdoor activities on town property just as the fall youth sports seasons get underway.

Despite pushback from many parents in attendance, health officials approved a recommended curfew of 6 p.m. while the risk of EEE remained critical.

“Don’t do this to your kids,” parents were heard shouting at the hearing. “Do you have kids?”

Starting Oct. 1, the curfew will shift to 5 p.m. and last through the first frost.

Town residents were advised to avoid being outdoors from dusk to dawn, use insect repellent, and avoid outside activities at night before the curfew was approved.

In Dudley, Northbridge, and Uxbridge, the risk for EEE is considered high.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health tests for EEE and WNV from June to October.

The state offered the following best practices on what you can do to prevent EEE infection:

Repair window screens

Wear mosquito repellent between dusk and dawn

Wear long sleeves and long pants from dusk to dawn

Use mosquito netting on baby carriages and playpens

Avoid outside areas with obvious mosquito activity

Adjust outdoor activity to avoid peak mosquito hours (from dusk to dawn)

Avoid overnight camping, particularly near freshwater swamps where EEE activity is most likely

Cancel or reschedule outdoor gatherings, organized sporting events, etc. to avoid peak mosquito hours

Though rare, EEE is serious and a potentially fatal disease that can affect people of all ages.

EEE is generally spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito.

