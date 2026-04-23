Mass. doctor released after pleading not guilty to 81 new sex assault charges involving 22 patients

BOSTON — A former Massachusetts doctor who was indicted earlier this week on more than 80 additional sexual assault charges in connection with alleged patient abuse over several years faced a judge in Boston on Thursday morning.

Dr. Derrick Todd, a 52-year-old rheumatologist who formerly practiced at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and the Faulkner Hospital in Boston, pleaded not guilty in Suffolk Superior Court to a total of 81 sexual assault charges, with a quarter of them being rape charges.

Clerk Magistrate Ed Curley released Todd on personal recognizance with GPS monitoring and a curfew of 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. He must also stay away from his alleged victims.

Assistant Suffolk District Attorney Ashlee Mastrangelo told the court during Todd’s arraignment that 22 victims have come forward, range in age from 17 to 56 years old.

The charges against Todd accuse him of performing unnecessary and invasive breast and pelvic exams on dozens of patients from 2017 to 2023.

“These women went to Dr. Todd in a vulnerable place. Each one of their individual circumstances was exploited,” Mastrangelo said. “He used his cellphone to text these women at night and the weekends. He would offer to see them before and after work hours in an attempt to gain their trust and build rapport with them.”

It’s further alleged that Todd lacked proper training and certification for many procedures.

“The scale of victimization and the magnitude of trauma left in the wake of these allegations is something we have never encountered,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said of the case.

Dr. Derrick Todd (Dr. Derrick Todd)

“All these women were violated by one person, a medical person, a medical professional, the one person they entrusted to help them in their time of need,” Hayden added.

Todd’s attorney, Ingrid Martin, told the court her client is “engaged and preparing to trial.”

“He is frankly looking forward to challenging the allegations that have been made and to present evidence in his own defense,” Martin said.

Todd is due back in Suffolk Superior Court on June 8 for a pre-trial hearing. His trial is slated to begin in May 2027.

Todd was first placed under investigation in 2022 and 2023, and was formally charged last year, prosecutors said.

The Suffolk County charges mark the latest development in the case after prosecutors filed additional charges in Middlesex County last month, to which Todd also entered not guilty pleas.

In Middlesex County, Todd is accused of sexually assaulting 11 women while he worked as a rheumatologist and primary care physician at Charles River Medical Associates in Framingham between 2021 and 2023.

The alleged victims were between 20 and 60 years old, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

Todd now faces more than 100 combined charges in the two counties.

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