Mass. doctor indicted on additional rape and assault charges after 11 former patients come forward

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts doctor who was already facing rape charges has been indicted on three new counts of rape and 17 counts of indecent assault and battery after new victims came forward, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

Dr. Derrick Todd is accused of sexually assaulting 11 women while he worked as a rheumatologist and primary care physician at Charles River Medical Associates in Framingham between 2021 and 2023.

Todd allegedly had his patients undergo unnecessary and prolonged breast and pelvic examinations. Todd also lacked proper training and certification for many procedures, according to the DA’s office.

The alleged victims were between 20 and 60 years old, according to Middlesex DA Marian Ryan.

“The allegations are that the defendant in this case exploited his patients’ vulnerability and abused his position of trust as a medical professional. No person should have to fear for their safety when seeking medical treatment. Under the guise of medical treatment, the defendant allegedly victimized multiple women while practicing medicine in Framingham,” said Ryan.

In January 2025, Todd was charged with two counts of rape after prosecutors accused him of assaulting two of his patients in December 2022 and June 2023 during the course of medical examinations.

Todd is expected to be arraigned in Middlesex Superior Court on March 25, 2026.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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