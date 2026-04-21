Mass. doctor facing 81 new charges after allegedly sexually assaulting patients at local hospitals

BOSTON — A former Massachusetts doctor has been indicted on 81 additional sexual assault charges, this time in Suffolk County, according to District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

Dr. Derrick Todd, a rheumatologist who formerly practiced at Brigham and Women’s Hospitals, first had charges brought against him back in 2022 and 2023. Additional charges in Middlesex County were filed last month, to which he pleaded not guilty.

Suffolk County DA Kevin Hayden announced the new developments in Suffolk County Tuesday afternoon, after he said Dr. Todd was served at his home just hours earlier.

“The scale of victimization and the magnitude of trauma left in the wake of these allegations is something we have never encountered,” District Attorney Hayden said.

Dr. Todd allegedly had his patients undergo unnecessary and prolonged breast and pelvic exams from 2017 to 2023. Though, these incidents occurred prior to the passage of a law that closes the legal gap that previously made it difficult to prosecute medical professionals who committed sexual assault under the guise of medical treatment. Though, according to Assistant District Attorney Ashlee Mastrangelo, it’s alleged Dr. Todd did not obtain consent for what he was accused of.

“These pelvic exams, breast exams were not at all what he did. We consider that to be fraud. We consider what he did to be well beyond the scope, and we intend to bring that before the court now,” ADA Mastrangelo said.

In Suffolk County, the DA says 22 victims have come forward, more than ever before. The victims’ range in age from 17 to 56-year-olds, totaling 81 charges, a quarter of them being rape charges.

“All these women were violated by one person, a medical person, a medical professional, the one person they entrusted to help them in their time of need,” DA Hayden said.

Dr. Todd’s attorney, Ingrid Martin, declined to comment on the new indictment.

Arraignment has yet to be scheduled, but the Suffolk County DA’s office said it could happen as early as this week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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