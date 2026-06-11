DA identifies Fall River double murder suspect; 2 victims named, including 1 impaled with pitchfork

FALL RIVER, Mass. — A suspect is in custody after two people were killed in a grisly double murder in Fall River on Wednesday night.

According to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office, officers were called to 90 Aetna Street at 8:50 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, police located an unresponsive man who was not breathing, lying on the sidewalk between 90 and 104 Aetna Street, covered in blood with significant trauma to his face.

Officers then located a second man lying on the ground in the southeast corner of 99 Aetna Street. That man had a pool of blood under his arms and head, and a metal pitchfork was found impaled into the back of his head, according to the DA’s office.

The two men were identified as 20-year-old Pablo Henrique Rocha-Dasilva of Whitman and 19-year-old Eduardo Cardosa DaSilva of Fall River.

Both were pronounced dead.

Officers found the suspect, 28-year-old Vitor Francisco Gomes of Fall River, about one block away from the crime scene.

As police approached Gomes, they noticed he was covered in blood.

After a short foot pursuit, they found the suspect in possession of a bag that contained a firearm and ammunition.

Gomes was taken into custody and has been charged with two counts of murder, unlawful carrying of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

He is expected to be arraigned this morning in Fall River District Court.

The killings remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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