Boston Children’s Hospital given ‘all-clear’ after police investigate bomb threat

BOSTON — Authorities are investigating after a bomb threat was reported at Boston Children’s Hospital on Thursday evening.

Boston Police Department’s Bomb Squad responded to the hospital to reports of a bomb threat, according to law enforcement officials.

A spokesperson for Boston Children’s Hospital said that police have investigated, determined there is no threat, and given the hospital the “all-clear.”

“We will continue to work closely with law enforcement and hospital security teams, and we are grateful for their immediate response,” the spokesperson wrote. “We are committed to ensuring the hospital is a safe and secure place for everyone.”

This isn’t the first time the hospital has recieved threats. Back in 2022, the hospital recieved a string of reports and harassment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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