World Cup fever hits Boston: Fan Fest set to kick off, opening days already sold out

BOSTON — Boston is officially ready to welcome the world.

After months of planning, the city is set to kick off its 2026 FIFA World Cup festivities with the opening of the FIFA Fan Fest at City Hall Plaza on Friday. Fan Fest is expected to serve as the central hub for soccer fans visiting Boston during the tournament.

City leaders say preparations are complete, and excitement is already building. Mayor Michelle Wu announced that opening days are in especially high demand, with Friday and Saturday already reaching capacity.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for later today, marking the official launch of the Fan Fest space. Behind secured fencing at City Hall Plaza, crews have been putting the finishing touches on what will soon become a gathering spot for fans from around the globe.

The Fan Fest will run through June 27, offering a packed schedule of events. Attendees can watch World Cup matches on a large outdoor screen while also enjoying live performances, local artists, and cultural celebrations.

Games scheduled to be screened on Friday include:

3 p.m. Canada vs Bosnia Herzegovina

9 p.m. USA vs Paraguay

Despite the first two days being sold out, city officials are urging fans to reserve spots for the remaining dates before they fill up. Wu says the event is designed to bring people together and showcase Boston’s energy throughout the tournament.

In addition to the Fan Fest, the city is encouraging visitors to explore local bars and restaurants that will also be showing matches and extending last call until 3 a.m. Leaders hope the influx of visitors will provide a major boost to businesses across Boston.

As the countdown to kickoff continues, local business owners are optimistic that the World Cup buzz will translate into a busy and profitable summer season.

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