Mass. doctor to be arraigned on 81 new rape, sex assault charges for alleged patient abuse

BOSTON — A former Massachusetts doctor indicted earlier this week on 81 additional sexual assault charges in Suffolk County is set to be arraigned Thursday, authorities said.

Dr. Derrick Todd, a rheumatologist who formerly practiced at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, is accused of performing unnecessary and invasive breast and pelvic exams on dozens of patients from 2017 to 2023.

It’s further alleged that Todd lacked proper training and certification for many procedures.

Todd was first placed under investigation in 2022 and 2023, and was formally charged last year, prosecutors said.

“The scale of victimization and the magnitude of trauma left in the wake of these allegations is something we have never encountered,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

In Suffolk County, Hayden alleges that 22 victims have come forward, more than ever before. The victims range in age from 17 to 56 years old, totaling 81 charges, with a quarter of them being rape charges.

Dr. Derrick Todd (Dr. Derrick Todd)

“All these women were violated by one person, a medical person, a medical professional, the one person they entrusted to help them in their time of need,” Hayden added.

Further details are expected to be addressed during Todd’s arraignment.

The Suffolk County charges mark the latest development in the case after prosecutors filed additional charges in Middlesex County last month, to which Todd entered not guilty pleas.

In Middlesex County, Todd is accused of sexually assaulting 11 women while he worked as a rheumatologist and primary care physician at Charles River Medical Associates in Framingham between 2021 and 2023.

The alleged victims were between 20 and 60 years old, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

Todd faces more than 100 combined charges in the two counties.

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