One person hospitalized after shooting near Russell Field in Cambridge

One person has been hospitalized after a shooting in Cambridge on Tuesday afternoon.

Cambridge police officers received reports of gunshots near Russell Field in North Cambridge around 3:20 p.m.

Emergency crews who responded found one person suffering from gunshot-related injuries.

They were taken to a nearby hospital but their condition is not known at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Cambridge Police Detectives at 617-349-3300.

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