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One person hospitalized after shooting near Russell Field in Cambridge

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
One person hospitalized after shooting near Russell Field in Cambridge
By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

One person has been hospitalized after a shooting in Cambridge on Tuesday afternoon.

Cambridge police officers received reports of gunshots near Russell Field in North Cambridge around 3:20 p.m.

Emergency crews who responded found one person suffering from gunshot-related injuries.

They were taken to a nearby hospital but their condition is not known at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Cambridge Police Detectives at 617-349-3300.

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