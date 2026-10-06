One person hospitalized after shooting near Russell Field in Cambridge

One person has been hospitalized after a shooting in Cambridge on Tuesday afternoon.
Cambridge police officers received reports of gunshots near Russell Field in North Cambridge around 3:20 p.m.
Emergency crews who responded found one person suffering from gunshot-related injuries.
They were taken to a nearby hospital but their condition is not known at this time.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Cambridge Police Detectives at 617-349-3300.
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