Man charged in deadly crash that killed Endicott police sergeant extradited to N.H.

NEW HAMPSHIRE — The man accused in a deadly crash that killed an Endicott police sergeant was arrested and extradited to New Hampshire on Friday.

According to New Hampshire State Police, officers obtained an extraditable arrest warrant in December and charged Keoma Duarte, 40 of New Bedford with two felony counts of reckless conduct and one misdemeanor count of disobeying an officer.

Prosecutors say Keoma Duarte was so drunk the night before Thanksgiving that officers could smell the alcohol on him as they worked to free him from his crumpled Tesla on Interstate 95 near Newbury.

Duarte’s Tesla had slammed head-on into a car that Endicott College Police Sgt. Jeremy Cole was driving, killing the 49-year-old husband and father of four as he drove home from work.

Duarte, 40, was arraigned on vehicular homicide and manslaughter charges from his hospital bed in December. He spoke only once, acknowledging he could hear the judge.

On June 3rd, NH troopers traveled to Bristol County Jail and House of Correction in Massachusetts and took Duarte into custody.

Duarte was then transported back to New Hampshire, where he was held at the Rockingham County Department of Corrections ahead of arraignment on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, in Hampton District Court.

Jeremy Cole was a police sergeant at Endicott College. News of his death shook the close-knit community of students and staff.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

