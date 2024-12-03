DA identifies driver facing homicide charge in crash that claimed life of Endicott police sergeant

BEVERLY, Mass. — A man has been charged in connection with a wrong-way crash on Interstate 95 in Newbury early Thanksgiving morning that claimed the life of a beloved Endicott College police sergeant, law enforcement officials announced Tuesday.

Keoma Duarte, 40, of New Bedford, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday via Zoom in Newburyport District Court on charges of motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence of liquor, operating recklessly, manslaughter, and motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation in the death of Endicott College Police Sgt. Jeremy Cole, 49, of Exeter, New Hampshire, according to Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker.

Cole was headed home from the college’s Beverly campus when a wrong-way driver in a 2023 Tesla Model Y, later identified as Duarte, struck his Chevrolet Trailblazer on the southbound side of the highway around midnight, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Cole was pronounced dead at the scene. Duarte was flown to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston with serious injuries, where he continues to undergo treatment.

Tucker’s office noted that Duarte also faces civil motor vehicle infractions for driving in the wrong direction on a state highway, speeding, and marked lanes violation.

Grieving students, faculty, and staff gathered Monday at Endicott College to remember Cole.

Candles were lit and students wrote out cards for Cole’s family, including one that read, “J. Cole was the brightest and best person to be around. We are here for you like he was always here for us.”

Endicott President Steven DiSalvo remembered Cole as a kid soul who was always paying it forward and doing good deeds.

“Jeremy was an integral part of the Endicott family, and his impact on our community will be felt for years to come,” DiSalvo said. “Beyond his professional contributions, Jeremy was a kind and compassionate individual, deeply committed to his family and our campus.”

DiSalvo also announced that Endicott will pay for the tuition of Cole’s four children when they’re ready to attend college.

“One thing I did communicate is that the college will pay for their tuition when they’re ready to come to college to help in a small way to heal the wound that they’re dealing with right now,” DiSalvo explained.

Cole is survived by his wife, Laura, their four children, and his parents, Richard and Brenda.

Cole will be honored with a procession that leads to a memorial when the college holds its annual festival of lights on Tuesday night.

State police detectives assigned to the Essex District Attorney’s Office are leading an investigation into the crash.

