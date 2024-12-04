‘He didn’t care’: Man charged in crash that killed Endicott officer stunk of liquor, prosecutor says

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — Prosecutors say Keoma Duarte was so drunk the night before Thanksgiving that officers could smell the alcohol on him as they worked to free him from his crumpled Tesla on Interstate 95 near Newbury.

Moments earlier, the Tesla had slammed head-on into a car that Endicott College Police Sgt. Jeremy Cole was driving, killing the 49-year-old husband and father of four as he drove home from work.

Duarte, 40, was arraigned on vehicular homicide and manslaughter charges from his hospital bed Tuesday afternoon. He spoke only once, acknowledging he could hear the judge.

Duarte appeared to show no emotion as Essex County prosecutor James Gubitose described how state police from both New Hampshire and Massachusetts tried to stop Duarte before the crash.

“They were parallelling him on the right side of the road,” Gubitose said. “They had lights and sirens going. They had a spotlight shined into the defendant’s car trying to get his attention.”

But Duarte never stopped, authorities said.

“It was evident he didn’t care or didn’t realize he was on the wrong side of the highway, putting everyone in danger,” Gubitose told the judge.

Jeremy Cole was a police sergeant at Endicott College. News of his death shook the close-knit community of students and staff. Many turned out Monday to light candles and write messages of love and support to his family.

The school also honored Sgt. Cole at its Festival of Lights on Tuesday evening.

“He had a personal connection with each and every student,” said Endicott senior Sarah Aylwin. “He really was like a best friend and someone you could look up to.”

Gubitose said Duarte’s blood alcohol level was .19 at the hospital, more than twice the limit. Gubitose described how officers found seven open small bottles of liquor and could smell marijuana in the car.

“Everybody who came into contact with the defendant that night… smelled alcoholic beverage on his breath,” Gubitose said, adding doctors noted “significant intoxication” in their evaluation at the hospital.

New Hampshire State Police said Duarte was spotted entering the parking lot of the NH Liquor & Wine Outlet along the northbound side of I-95 before he got on the highway in the wrong direction. The outlet was closed at the time.

Duarte reportedly denied being involved in a crash all the way to the hospital, authorities said. Prosecutors also detailed a litany of traffic violations against Duarte going back to 2003.

In addition to vehicular homicide and manslaughter charges, Duarte faces additional civil infractions for wrong-way driving and speeding.

The judge entered a routine “not guilty” plea on Duarte’s behalf while he awaits trial and set bail at $500,000 cash.

