Man accused of opening fire on Memorial Drive deemed dangerous, ordered held without bail

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The man accused of firing dozens of shots at random along Memorial Drive in Cambridge in broad daylight last week has been deemed dangerous and ordered held without bail.

Tyler Brown, 46, appeared virtually from his hospital bed in front of a Cambridge District Court. He’s been hospitalized and undergoing treatment since being wounded during a shootout on Monday, May 11.

A judge ordered Brown held without bail for up to 120 days following the hearing, citing an extensive criminal history and a witness video capturing portions of the chaos.

Tyler Brown

He previously pleaded not guilty to charges of two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, along with multiple firearms offenses, during a hospital bed arraignment.

According to prosecutors with the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Brown allegedly fired more than 60 rounds with an assault-style rifle, striking two men in separate vehicles, before he was confronted by a Massachusetts State Police trooper and an armed civilian, identified as a former U.S. Marine.

Brown was shot during that confrontation and taken into custody. Two drivers were hurt in the shooting, including an MBTA bus driver who suffered a head wound and is continuing to recover.

As Brown’s legal proceedings move forward, attention is being drawn to a prior case in Boston.

Court records show Brown was previously charged with shooting at police officers in Boston’s South End in 2020. Prosecutors at the time pushed for a longer sentence of 10 to 12 years in prison.

During that proceeding, a Boston police official warned the court that Brown posed a serious danger if released.

“I’m a firm believer that if Mr. Brown gets out, he will hurt or worse kill someone,” the official said, according to court audio.

However, Judge Janet Sanders ultimately handed down a shorter sentence, citing Brown’s background, including childhood hardships and a history of mental illness.

Tyler Brown

“I can’t look into a crystal ball and tell, tell... figure out what’s going to happen once you get out, but I do understand I’m taking a risk here, and I just pray that my intuitions are right,” Sanders said at the time.

Brown was later released and remained under supervision.

Prosecutors say Brown also has convictions in Michigan and New Hampshire that date back to when he was a teenager.

The investigation into the Cambridge shooting remains ongoing. Authorities have not indicated any connection between Brown and the victims.

He is scheduled to return to court on June 22 for a subsequent hearing as the case moves forward.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group