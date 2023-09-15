Live updates: New England coast bracing for arrival of Hurricane Lee

WHAT TO KNOW:

Hurricane Lee is poised to deliver heavy rain, strong wind gusts, and storm surge flooding to parts of Massachusetts’s coast this weekend.

A tropical storm warning issued in the Bay State as Lee takes aim at New England on a path north through the Atlantic Ocean.

Lee’s core was about 185 miles west of Bermuda as of Thursday night and was churning with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, a Category 1 hurricane, according to National Hurricane Center.

Lee is forecast to approach the coast of New England and Atlantic Canada as a Category 1 storm on Friday and Saturday. This tropical storm could bring wind gusts up to 73 mph.

Rain and wind could start impacting eastern Massachusetts late Friday night before peaking Saturday morning and tapering off Saturday night.

LIVE UPDATES:

9/14/23, 11:00 p.m.

Thursday night latest track of hurricane Lee

9/14/23, 6:00 p.m.

Maine Governor Janet Mills declared a state of emergency in anticipation of Hurricane Lee.

Mills also requested that President Joe Biden issue a preemptive Presidential Emergency Disaster to help facilitate federal resources and funds.

9/14/23, 5:15 p.m.

Southern Plymouth, Southern Bristol, Western Plymouth, Easter Norfolk, Suffolk, and Eastern Essex counties are all under a tropical storm warning as of early Thursday evening.

The tropical storm warning along the coast of Massachusetts has been extended westward to Westport and the tropical storm watch west of Westport has been discontinued, according to National Weather Service.

Tropical Storm Warning

9/14/23, 2:45 p.m.

Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell announces that FEMA is ready to support Massachusetts as needed with heavy rainfall in the forecast through Saturday night.

I connected with @MassGovernor to check on Massachusetts as Hurricane #Lee is expected to bring a significant amount of rain across the state. @FEMA is ready to support the state as needed. I urge residents to sign up for emergency alerts so they can act at a moment's notice. — Deanne Criswell (@FEMA_Deanne) September 14, 2023

9/14/23, 1 p.m.

Hy-Line Cruises announced that all service between Hyannis/Martha’s Vineyard and direct inter-island service between Martha’s Vineyard/Nantucket has been canceled on Friday and Saturday. Hyannis/Nantucket service will run on a trip-by-trip basis for Friday with service interruptions anticipated.

#ALERT All service between Hyannis/Martha's Vineyard and direct inter-island service between Martha's Vineyard/Nantucket has been canceled for Fri 9/15 & Sat 9/16.

Hyannis/Nantucket service will run on a trip by trip basis for Fri 9/15, with service interruptions anticipated. — Hy-Line Cruises (@hylinecruises) September 14, 2023

9/14/23, 11 a.m.

The National Weather Service issues tropical storm warnings for portions of southeastern Massachusetts, including Cape Cod and Nantucket, cautioning residents that there is the potential for life-threatening storm surge flooding.

Hurricane conditions and coastal flooding are possible in portions of eastern Maine, southern New Brunswick, and western Nova Scotia on Saturday, and a Hurricane Watch is in effect for that area. Tropical storm conditions are expected on Cape Cod, Martha's Vineyard, and Nantucket… pic.twitter.com/DxR1Ve8laU — National Weather Service (@NWS) September 14, 2023

9/14/23, 10 a.m.

The Steamship Authority announces that Nantucket service disruptions may start Friday night and both routes will see cancellations Saturday.

The length of the service disruptions will depend on how quickly the storm moves through the area and the condition of the seas and our facilities after the winds die down.

Cancellation fees for any travel booked for Friday, Saturday, or Sunday have been waived.

Cape Cod and the Islands are under now under a tropical storm watch as Hurricane Lee approaches. The worst of the winds are most likely to begin late Friday evening. Nantucket service disruptions may start Friday night; both routes will see cancellations Saturday. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/KlwI96oOol — Steamship Authority (@SteamshipMA) September 14, 2023

9/14/23, 9 a.m.

National Hurricane Center Director Dr. Michael Brennan tells Boston 25 News that Lee “continues to get bigger” as it pushes north.

“The trend is Lee continues to get bigger. That’s the main message,” Brennan said. “Impacts are going to extend well away from the center.”

Brennan said Lee will likely pass east of the coast of Massachusetts, but effects from the storm’s tropical force wind field will be felt.

Director of the National Hurricane Center talks about the impact of Hurricane Lee in New England

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

