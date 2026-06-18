Weather Alert: Tracking the threat of severe storms today

ALERT THURSDAY

Thursday will feature mostly cloudy skies with a gusty south wind up to 40 mph at times. We’re expecting showers and thunderstorms to develop along a warm front in the morning continuing into the afternoon. There may be a bit of a break in the action at times during the afternoon, but we’ll keep the threat for showers and storms popping up through the end of the day as a cold front approaches and eventually swings through during the evening.

The greatest threat for severe weather will be during the afternoon, the primary concern is damaging wind and lightning...a spin up (tornado) is also possible, but there’s a very low chance of that happening, but not a non-zero one.

We’ll start another pleasant stretch with a good deal of sunshine Friday and into the weekend with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, though it comes with gusty wind from the west both Friday and Saturday, diminishing a bit by Sunday. Our next chance for significant rain arrives early next week.

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