Gov. Healey declares state of emergency, activates National Guard ahead of Hurricane Lee’s arrival

BOSTON — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey on Friday declared a state of emergency and activated the National Guard in advance of potentially damaging wind gusts, rain, and coastal flooding that’s expected to accompany the arrival of Hurricane Lee late Friday night through Saturday.

“I am declaring a state of emergency ahead of anticipated impacts from Hurricane Lee to ensure that the state can mobilize quickly to respond,” Healey said during a news conference at the State House. “We’re grateful for the extensive efforts of public safety officials who are responding to emergencies to keep people safe. All of us can do our part to help our friends and neighbors – and we encourage every Massachusetts resident to make sure they are prepared for this storm.”

A tropical storm warning is in effect along the entire Massachusetts coastline, including the Cape and Islands.

Cape Cod and the Islands have the greatest risk of seeing tropical storm force winds. The strongest winds will impact the Cape and Islands with 50-60 mph gusts possible. Gusty winds are expected to knock down trees and limbs, which may cause power outages.

The most significant coastal flooding is expected to impact the northern shoreline of Cape Cod (bay side) and Nantucket around the early morning high tide Saturday. The Cape and Islands may see 1 to 3 inches of rain before Lee clears out.

Given Lee’s forecast and a week that has already brought torrential rain, catastrophic folding, and tornados, Healed announced plans to activate up to 50 National Guard members to provide support for storm preparations and response, including operating highwater vehicles.

“As we’ve seen in recent weeks, severe weather isn’t to be taken lightly,” Healey said. “We are mobilizing and have mobilized.”

Healey said she also called on FEMA to issue a Stafford Act declaration to free up resources that the state can use to help communities with any recovery that might be necessary.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

