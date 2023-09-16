Tropical storm warnings dropped for Mass. as Lee moves out of the area

BOSTON — All tropical storm warnings have been dropped for Massachusetts as Lee moves out of the area.

Post-Tropical Cyclone Lee traveled through New England after a week of wild weather across the region that produced catastrophic flash flooding, sinkholes, strong thunderstorms, and confirmed tornados.

A tropical storm warning was issued in Massachusetts, in Southern Plymouth, Southern Bristol, Western Plymouth, Eastern Norfolk, Suffolk, Eastern Essex, Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket counties.

Lee’s moving farther away and afternoon improvements will head in with lessing wind and slow clearing from west to east.

Tropical Storm Warnings have now been dropped for the MA waters, but we do have Gale Warnings in place through 10pm. Seas are still rough with gusts up to 35-40 kt at times. pic.twitter.com/GjtHFg5xNP — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) September 16, 2023

A coastal flood warning has been issued for Nantucket and Barnstable counties. Coastal flood advisories are in effect in Eastern Essex, Eastern Norfolk, Eastern Plymouth, Suffolk, and Dukes counties.

A high surf advisory is also in effect for Southern Bristol, Southern Plymouth, Barnstable, Dukes, Nantucket, Eastern Essex, Eastern Norfolk, Eastern Plymouth, and Suffolk counties.

As of 11 p.m. Friday night, rain is pushing through Cape Cod as the latest track shows Hurricane Lee pushing a little further out into the ocean than previous models. As the storm continues to open up, models show Lee losing its tropical status and becoming more like a Nor’Easter before it makes landfall in Nova Scotia.

The National Hurricane Center said Lee, a Category 1 storm, was expected to approach the coast of New England and Atlantic Canada on Friday and Saturday.

“Hurricane Lee is forecast to pass offshore of southern New England on Saturday but its impacts will extend far from the storm’s center. Lee should bring rough surf, damaging winds, and bands of heavy rain to at least coastal areas of Massachusetts,” the NWS said in a hurricane statement.

“Heavy rain and windy conditions occur overnight through much of Saturday. High surf and some coastal flooding are likely. This should feel much like your typical Nor’easter,” Antico said.

The following are the primary hazards of concern with Lee, according to the NWS:

Damaging wind : Winds will increase Friday and remain gusty through Saturday night. Tropical storm-force winds should arrive early Friday and continue into Saturday near the coast, especially on Cape Cod and the Islands, where downed trees are possible. These winds combined with high seas will also be dangerous for mariners.

: Winds will increase Friday and remain gusty through Saturday night. Tropical storm-force winds should arrive early Friday and continue into Saturday near the coast, especially on Cape Cod and the Islands, where downed trees are possible. These winds combined with high seas will also be dangerous for mariners. Coastal flooding - Pockets of moderate flooding are likely on the bay side of Cape Cod and on the northern side of Nantucket, around high tide late Friday night and again early Saturday afternoon. Flooding could be as deep as 1 to 2 feet in these areas. Along the rest of the eastern Massachusetts coast, minor flooding is expected with flooding less than one foot deep. Large waves could bring debris onto coastal roads.

- Pockets of moderate flooding are likely on the bay side of Cape Cod and on the northern side of Nantucket, around high tide late Friday night and again early Saturday afternoon. Flooding could be as deep as 1 to 2 feet in these areas. Along the rest of the eastern Massachusetts coast, minor flooding is expected with flooding less than one foot deep. Large waves could bring debris onto coastal roads. High surf: Dangerous surf with large breaking waves will occur along the Massachusetts and Rhode Island coasts along with dangerous rip currents at ocean beaches.

The following are potential impacts, according to the NWS:

Wind: Protect against hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across coastal Massachusetts, but primarily on Cape Cod and the Islands. Potential impacts in this area include:

-- Unsecured lightweight objects blown about.

-- Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow-rooted.

-- A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways.

-- Scattered power and communications outages. Elsewhere across Southern New England, little to no impact is anticipated.

Evacuations: Listen to local officials for recommended preparedness actions.

In a post on social media, the Hurricane Center said dangerous surf and rip current conditions are possible across the Northeast up to Canada.

