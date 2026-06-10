Two people arrested on warrants following shooting investigation in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. — Two people were arrested on warrants following an investigation into a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Taunton police report.

The incident occurred just after 7 p.m. last night, when officers were dispatched to the area of Meadow Street and Martel Avenue to reports of gunfire.

Prior to the police’s arrival, a gray car was spotted in the area and fired gunshots at a group of people standing on 9 Martel Ave. before driving away.

Then, police, fire, and EMS were dispatched to the same neighborhood for reports of a gunshot victim. The 27-year-old victim was shot in the left arm and was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton where he is expected to recover

Once on scene at 9 Martel Ave., officers found a vehicle with bullet holes on the front end, alongside several bullet casings.

While investigating, officers had received reports of a vehicle matching the description of the car near Cooper Square and Monica Street. Police were eventually led to a home on East Broadway.

There, officers determined that through an investigation, two individuals, Isaiah Bien-Aime, age 18, of Taunton, was arrested on multiple warrants related to separate incidents in Fall River, and Giovanni Carvalho, age 19, of Providence, R.I.

The investigation into to the shooting remains active, and all suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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