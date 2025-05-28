Crash expert testifies for a third day in retrial of Karen Read, defends experiments he ran with SUV

DEDHAM, Mass. — For the third day in a row, Dr. Judson Welcher took the stand in the retrial of Karen Read, defending tests he ran with an SUV similar to Read’s which he says proves she hit John O’Keefe.

Welcher spoke extensively about force, mass, and acceleration. He says damage to Read’s Lexus matches O’Keefe’s injuries.

Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey hired Welcher’s firm after Read’s first trial.

Welcher went head-to-head with defense attorney Robert Alessi on Wednesday afternoon.

Alessi questioned Welcher about his findings and also his fees.

“So for 8 months of work. about $400,000. Is that correct?” Alessi asked.

“So there’s three offices working on the case,” Welcher responded.

Welcher’s theory is that Read reversed her SUV 87 feet and reached a speed of 24 miles per hour outside 34 Fairview Road in Canton.

He explained O’Keefe’s head and arm injuries like this:

“It is consistent with being struck by a Lexus and also make contacting a hard surface, such as frozen ground,” Welcher said.

“Is it uncommon in side-swipe pedestrian accidents to see no lower body injuries, broken bones?” Special Prosecutor Hank Brennan asked.

“No, it’s not uncommon,” Welcher replied.

“You’re coming to a conclusion but that is based upon circumstantial information, correct?” Alessi asked on the cross-examination.

“Are you calling, like, pieces of the taillight at the scene around his body circumstantial information?” Welcher replied.

Read did not comment leaving court on Wednesday.

Thursday is expected to be a half-day because a juror has an afternoon commitment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group