Woman in critical condition after Lawrence stabbing, suspect arrested

LAWRENCE, Mass. — A woman is in critical condition after a stabbing in Lawrence on Tuesday night.

Lawrence police responded to the reported stabbing around 5:30 p.m. and found a 39-year-old woman suffering from a stab wound to the abdomen.

She was eventually taken to a Boston-area hospital, where Lawrence police say she remains in critical condition.

Officers used security footage to obtain a description of the suspect, and police took him into custody within two hours of the original call.

Police say the two people involved in the incident are believed to be known to each other.

The incident is actively being investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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