Lindsay Clancy trial (live updates): Family testifies on Clancy’s mental health

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — The trial of Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury mother accused of killing her three children, is entering its fourth week, with the Commonwealth resting its case Monday in Plymouth Superior Court.

Jurors were given Friday off before returning for what could be a pivotal week in the high-profile case against Lindsay Clancy.

The prosecution called its last witness to the stand, Ian Whiffin, from Cellebrite. Whiffin examined Clancy’s iPhone 13 Apple data the day of the murders.

The prosecution has called nearly 70 witnesses over the last two weeks.

Margaret Hamp was the defense’s first witness. Hamp, who worked at Mass General Hospital, described working with Clancy for many years in the delivery room. Clancy’s sister and mother also testified Monday.

Paula Musgrove told the jury that in December, Clancy told her and her husband, Patrick, that she had thoughts of harming the children.

Michael Vulfovich was the last witness to take the stand Monday. Vulfovich is an ER doctor at Newton-Wellesley Hospital who testified about Clancy’s injuries.

Court will resume at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

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August 17, 2026, 3:09 p.m.

Judge Sullivan is sending #LindsayClancy jury home for the night. Back at 9am. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 17, 2026

August 17, 2026, 3:07 p.m.

Dr. Vulfovich is finished on stand after testifying about his review of #LindsayClancy injuries from 1.24.23. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 17, 2026

August 17, 2026, 2:55 p.m.

Michael Vulfovich is an ER Med doctor at Newton Wellesly Hospital. @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 17, 2026

August 17, 2026, 2:53 p.m.

Michael Vulfovich, a defense expert, is next witness in #lindsayclancy triple murder trial. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 17, 2026

August 17, 2026, 2:51 p.m.

Paula Musgrove, #LindsayClancy's mother is finished testifying. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 17, 2026

August 17, 2026, 2:23 p.m.

Paula Musgrove cross after hearing Lindsay said she had thoughts of harming the children.

DA: Did you have any thoughts of committing her?

No

DA: Come say with you in CT away from kids

PM: No

DA Were you concerned for kids safety

PM: No because I was there. #LindsayClancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 17, 2026

August 17, 2026, 12:58 p.m.

In late December 2022, Musgrove said #LindsayClancy told the family in a kitchen conversation, that she had thoughts of harming the children. @boston25. with that we are breaking for lunch. — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 17, 2026

August 17, 2026, 12:51 p.m.

Musgrove: when got to Duxbury, #LindsayClancy had just gotten out of ER. She was anxious, afraid. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 17, 2026

August 17, 2026, 12:49 p.m.

In october 2022, Lindsay sent her mother a text: "Mom will you please come up and stay with me for a bit. I'm really sic. Something is wrong." Musgrove said she and husband drove up to Duxbury. @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 17, 2026

August 17, 2026, 12:46 p.m.

Musgrove: #LindsayClancy and Patrick were happy in summer of 22. Things changed in Oct. By late Oct I became aware of her struggles. She was anxious about Callan not taking a bottle. She applied for extension to extend maternity leave @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 17, 2026

August 17, 2026, 12:44 p.m.

Musgrove: I loved my grandchildren with all my heart. It was a beautiful thing. Lindsay was a loving mother, dedicated to her children, fun mother, always doing things for her kids. She wanted many children. #LindsayClancy is getting emotional with her mom on stand. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 17, 2026

August 17, 2026, 12:39 p.m.

Next defense witness Paula Musgrove, LindsayClancy's mother. @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 17, 2026

August 17, 2026, 12:35 p.m.

Ozga: heard the news about the children's deaths from her mother. She immediately drove to MA. @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 17, 2026

August 17, 2026, 12:34 p.m.

Ozga: At Cora's birthday party, it seem like #LindsayClancy was going through motions and was very tired. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 17, 2026

August 17, 2026, 12:33 p.m.

Ozga said #LindsayClancy was having suicidal thoughts at Christmastime 2022. Not doing well. But after she got out of McLean, Lindsay thought she was feeling better. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 17, 2026

August 17, 2026, 12:31 p.m.

Ozga: #LindsayClancy at Thanksgiving mood was not good, low energy. By Christmas "I had a gut feeling something was off, she was really struggling. I asked are you safe? she said yes. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 17, 2026

August 17, 2026, 12:27 p.m.

Allison Ozga, #LindsayClancy sister is now on stand in Lindsay's triple murder trial. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 17, 2026

August 17, 2026, 12:27 p.m.

Hamp: early in #lindsayclancy career at mgh, they had to deal with a pregnant woman who was threatneing to hurt herself or child. Hamp had convo with Lindsay about Andrea Yates case. Lindsay cried: How could a mother hurt her children? @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 17, 2026

August 17, 2026, 12:22 p.m.

Hamp said, one time #LindsayClancy called police to do a wellness check on family becaue she saw on baby cam Cora was crying and Patrick didn't answer the phone. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 17, 2026

August 17, 2026, 12:19 p.m.

Hamp: Lindsay loved being a nurse, compassionate. She was the kind of nurse you want taking care of you. @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 17, 2026

August 17, 2026, 12:16 p.m.

Margaret Hamp, first defense witness called in #LindsayClancy murder trial @boston25 . she is a Mass General Hospital Labor and Delivery Nurse. — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 17, 2026

August 17, 2026, 12:12 p.m.

Motions hearing is over. #LindsayClancy jury is coming back in. Kevin Reddington will start calling witnesses in a moment. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 17, 2026

August 17, 2026, 12:10 p.m.

Kevin Reddington in motion that's being heard is arguing that evidence is overwhelming that #LindsayClancy suffered mental disease or defect. Asking to drop first degree murder. Judge denied motion. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 17, 2026

August 17, 2026, 11:19 a.m.

BREAKING: Commonwealth is RESTING in #LINDSAYCLANCY murder trial @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 17, 2026

August 17, 2026, 11:18 a.m.

Under cross Reddington notes that Apple health data shows steps taken on 1/25/23 in am. "Lindsay wasn't wearing the watch, she in hospital in a coma. @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 17, 2026

August 17, 2026, 10:57 a.m.

In cross, Reddington established with Whiffin that phone and watch stopped reporting info at 538pm

"You dont know if there were more steps at 539, 545pm" Whiffin correct. @boston25 @lindsayclancy

Reddington: "phone and watch could have been put down, battery died." — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 17, 2026

August 17, 2026, 10:49 a.m.

Back from break. Kevin Reddington is starting cross of Ian Whiffin. #lindsayclancy @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 17, 2026

August 17, 2026, 10:19 a.m.

We are taking a break. Whiffen direct is finished. After break Reddington has opportunity to cross. @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 17, 2026

August 17, 2026, 10:15 a.m.

Whiffen testified that PAtrick's phone calls came inbetween #LindsayClancy flight climbs. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 17, 2026

August 17, 2026, 10:06 a.m.

On 1/24/23 533pm incoming call from Patrick to Lindsay, duration :00. 534PM outgoing call to Patrick, duration :14. 6:09 incoming call from Patrick to Lindsay duration: :00 @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 17, 2026

August 17, 2026, 10:01 a.m.

on 1/24/23, searches for Kids Miralax at 402pm, Take out 3V 413pm, CVS 447pm @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 17, 2026

August 17, 2026, 10:00 a.m.

Whiffen now going over searches on #LindsayClancy iphone

1.18.23: ketamine for suicide ideation

1.19.23 symptoms of postpartum psychosis @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 17, 2026

August 17, 2026, 9:52 a.m.

Whiffen said #LindsayClancy phone recorded a stair flight climb at 533p and 538p on 1 24 23 @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 17, 2026

August 17, 2026, 9:45 a.m.

Clancys watch last measured heart rate at 5:23PM on 1.24.23. rate was 57. avg for day was 80s-90's. High was 152 that day. Watch will stop measurements if taken off, or battery died. @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 17, 2026

August 17, 2026, 9:41 a.m.

Whiffen said #LindsayClancy's Apple watch was paired with her iphone 13. it recorded heart rate the entire day of the murders, 1.24.23 @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 17, 2026

August 17, 2026, 9:37 a.m.

Whiffen examined data extraction from #LindsayClancy iPhone 13. Examined Apple health data which measure steps taken, steps climbed. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 17, 2026

August 17, 2026, 9:32 a.m.

Ian Whiffen, Cellebrite is next witness in #LindsayClancy murder trial. He is listed as a Commonwealth expert witness. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 17, 2026

August 17, 2026, 9:14 a.m.

Good Monday morning. I'm back in Plymouth County Superior Court for #LindsayClancy triple murder trail. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 17, 2026

What jurors heard last week

When court was last in session, testimony focused heavily on data extracted from Clancy’s cellphone.

Jurors were shown evidence that included internet searches related to psychosis symptoms, hallucinations, and suicide in the days leading up to the killings.

Prosecutors also presented crime scene video from inside the Clancy family home.

Among the most emotional moments was the introduction of a photograph showing two of Clancy’s children, Dawson and Cora, posing with a backyard snowman. The picture was taken just hours before the murders, according to testimony.

A diary-style note written by Clancy was also entered into evidence. In the note, she described struggling to feel connected to one of her children and wrote that she wanted to be happy.

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