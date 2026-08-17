Local

Lindsay Clancy trial (live updates): Family testifies on Clancy’s mental health

By Bella Pelletiere, Boston 25 News Staff, Bob Ward, Boston 25 News, and Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News
By Bella Pelletiere, Boston 25 News Staff, Bob Ward, Boston 25 News, and Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — The trial of Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury mother accused of killing her three children, is entering its fourth week, with the Commonwealth resting its case Monday in Plymouth Superior Court.

Jurors were given Friday off before returning for what could be a pivotal week in the high-profile case against Lindsay Clancy.

The prosecution called its last witness to the stand, Ian Whiffin, from Cellebrite. Whiffin examined Clancy’s iPhone 13 Apple data the day of the murders.

The prosecution has called nearly 70 witnesses over the last two weeks.

Margaret Hamp was the defense’s first witness. Hamp, who worked at Mass General Hospital, described working with Clancy for many years in the delivery room. Clancy’s sister and mother also testified Monday.

Paula Musgrove told the jury that in December, Clancy told her and her husband, Patrick, that she had thoughts of harming the children.

Michael Vulfovich was the last witness to take the stand Monday. Vulfovich is an ER doctor at Newton-Wellesley Hospital who testified about Clancy’s injuries.

Court will resume at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Watch Boston 25’s live trial coverage

Follow Bob Ward’s court updates

August 17, 2026, 3:09 p.m.

August 17, 2026, 3:07 p.m.

August 17, 2026, 2:55 p.m.

August 17, 2026, 2:53 p.m.

August 17, 2026, 2:51 p.m.

August 17, 2026, 2:23 p.m.

August 17, 2026, 12:58 p.m.

August 17, 2026, 12:51 p.m.

August 17, 2026, 12:49 p.m.

August 17, 2026, 12:46 p.m.

August 17, 2026, 12:44 p.m.

August 17, 2026, 12:39 p.m.

August 17, 2026, 12:35 p.m.

August 17, 2026, 12:34 p.m.

August 17, 2026, 12:33 p.m.

August 17, 2026, 12:31 p.m.

August 17, 2026, 12:27 p.m.

August 17, 2026, 12:27 p.m.

August 17, 2026, 12:22 p.m.

August 17, 2026, 12:19 p.m.

August 17, 2026, 12:16 p.m.

August 17, 2026, 12:12 p.m.

August 17, 2026, 12:10 p.m.

August 17, 2026, 11:19 a.m.

August 17, 2026, 11:18 a.m.

August 17, 2026, 10:57 a.m.

August 17, 2026, 10:49 a.m.

August 17, 2026, 10:19 a.m.

August 17, 2026, 10:15 a.m.

August 17, 2026, 10:06 a.m.

August 17, 2026, 10:01 a.m.

August 17, 2026, 10:00 a.m.

August 17, 2026, 9:52 a.m.

August 17, 2026, 9:45 a.m.

August 17, 2026, 9:41 a.m.

August 17, 2026, 9:37 a.m.

August 17, 2026, 9:32 a.m.

August 17, 2026, 9:14 a.m.

What jurors heard last week

When court was last in session, testimony focused heavily on data extracted from Clancy’s cellphone.

Jurors were shown evidence that included internet searches related to psychosis symptoms, hallucinations, and suicide in the days leading up to the killings.

Prosecutors also presented crime scene video from inside the Clancy family home.

Among the most emotional moments was the introduction of a photograph showing two of Clancy’s children, Dawson and Cora, posing with a backyard snowman. The picture was taken just hours before the murders, according to testimony.

A diary-style note written by Clancy was also entered into evidence. In the note, she described struggling to feel connected to one of her children and wrote that she wanted to be happy.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read