Lindsay Clancy trial (live updates): Medical examiner, counselor testify on 12th day of testimony

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Testimony in Plymouth Superior continued Wednesday following Tuesday’s testimony focused on Clancy’s mental health treatment in the weeks before the deaths of her three children, with a psychiatric nurse describing concerns Clancy repeatedly raised about worsening symptoms and medication side effects.

Sgt. Daniel Lawlor, a member of the Massachusetts State Police, was first on the stand Wednesday morning.

He was at the home while a search warrant was being conducted on the night of the murders. Lawlor also went to Brigham and Women’s where Clancy was being treated.

Judge William Sullivan called a short recess after Defense Attorney Kevin Reddington asked Lawlor about if Clancy was told to tell her husband she heard voices by a doctor who visited her at the hospital.

A mental health counselor, Latiesha Dukes, saw Lindsay Clancy four times before the murders. She took the stand on Wednesday and spoke about Clancy’s treatment and symptoms, as well as her referral to a higher level of care.

After the lunch break, two medical examiners took the stand and spoke about the children’s injuries in their autopsy. Clancy was heard openly sobbing in the courtroom. The judge had to call for a short break.

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Follow Bob Ward’s play-by-play from court:

August 12, 2026, 4:01 p.m.

Court is over for the day.

August 12, 2026, 3:52 p.m.

Olson is now testifying on the injuries Dawon sustained.

August 12, 2026, 3:37 p.m.

Court is back. Olson is continuing to testify on Cora’s injuries.

August 12, 2026, 3:20 p.m.

Judge has cleared the courtroom. Lindsay is crying and is heard saying, “I can’t do this.”

August 12, 2026, 3:15 p.m.

Dr. Barbara Olson is testifying on the external examination of Cora’s body.

August 12, 2026, 2:44 p.m.

Dr. Stonebridge if brain does not get oxygen for 6-8 minutes, it starts to die. and does not come back. @boston25 #lindsayclancy



+ — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 12, 2026

August 12, 2026, 2:40 p.m.

Dr. Stonebridge: Callan had brain injury that revealed not enough oxygen and blood were supplying it. there was brain swelling. #lindsayclancy is crying. Jury is paying very close attention. Not seeing any of them getting emotional. This is difficult testimony. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 12, 2026

August 12, 2026, 2:38 p.m.

Dr. Stonebridge Dawson Clancy had hemorrhaging in his eyes as well. @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 12, 2026

August 12, 2026, 2:36 p.m.

Dr. Stonebridge: Damage to Cora Clancy's eyes is consistent with strangulation. @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 12, 2026

August 12, 2026, 2:35 p.m.

Dr. Stonebridge examined all 3 children. examined Cora's eyes. She is testifying in great detail about procedure. #LindsayClancy is openly weeping. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 12, 2026

August 12, 2026, 2:34 p.m.

Dr. Stonebridge: in cases of deaths of children under 2, Dr Stonebridge examines brain and spinal cord. @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 12, 2026

August 12, 2026, 2:32 p.m.

Ahead of Dr. Stonebridge being called, #LindsayClancy was quietly crying at the defense table. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 12, 2026

August 12, 2026, 2:31 p.m.

Dr Renee Stonebridge, Medical Examiner next witness.

This is likely to be very tough to hear. @Boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 12, 2026

August 12, 2026, 2:30 p.m.

Bradley is finished on stand. #lindsayclancy @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 12, 2026

August 12, 2026, 2:29 p.m.

Next witness is Nicole Bradley, Plymouth County Sherrif Field Services Division. Hospital Watch @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 12, 2026

August 12, 2026, 2:25 p.m.

We are back from lunch break. Waiting for jury now. #lindsayclancy @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 12, 2026

August 12, 2026, 12:52 p.m.

Daley is finished testified. break for lunch. back at 2pm #lindsayclancy @bosotn25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 12, 2026

August 12, 2026, 12:52 p.m.

Daley got to Brigham and Women's at 10am to 7pm on 1/25/23. MSP Detective McDonald arrived, Plymouth county sheriffs at end of shift. No one went into the room.

Reddington: you have a gun, badge, there to guard a woman in bed?

Daley yes @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 12, 2026

August 12, 2026, 12:50 p.m.

Daley was sent to Brigham and Women's to watch #lindsayclancy. She was asleep, attached to med devices. I was outside room. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 12, 2026

August 12, 2026, 12:49 p.m.

Next witness in #LindsayClancy trial is Cameron Daley, Duxbury Police patrolman @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 12, 2026

August 12, 2026, 12:45 p.m.

Reddington: did she go to the gym to exercise? where, when?

Dukes: i didnt record that. her exercise was an improviement. @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 12, 2026

August 12, 2026, 12:43 p.m.

Re cross: Reddington: When did she laugh? She reported numbness that day. Was she laughing when she had numbness? @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 12, 2026

August 12, 2026, 12:42 p.m.

Under redirect, Duke said at her last visit, #LindsayClancy appeared to be getting better, she was exercising, spending time with family, able to laugh.@boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 12, 2026

August 12, 2026, 12:38 p.m.

Reddington: bottom line, you last saw #lindsayclancy on 12/19. She appeared to be sincere, looking for help. she was hurting. She was turning every direction for help.

Dukes: yes. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 12, 2026

August 12, 2026, 12:28 p.m.

Reddington: And on same day, W and I reached out to Nurse Jollotta to talk about the medication, but she never got back to them?

Dukes: i was not aware of that. @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 12, 2026

August 12, 2026, 12:26 p.m.

Reddington: #lindsayclancy went to Women and Infants in RI on 12/20, but she was turned away. Would it surprise you to know they didnt treat her because she was over medicated?

Dukes: that would surprise me. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 12, 2026

August 12, 2026, 12:07 p.m.

Reddington is reviewing Dukes' notes from visits. on 12/2 #LindsayClancy was anxious, had intrustive thoughts. 3 months after Callan born, LC was concerned something bad might happen to the children, esp the baby. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 12, 2026

August 12, 2026, 11:54 a.m.

We are back in session. Kevin Reddington is beginning cross of Dukes @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 12, 2026

August 12, 2026, 11:28 a.m.

August 12, 2026, 11:23 a.m.

Dukes last saw #LindsayClancy on 12/9 virtual visit.

Lindsay had low mood, numbness,

was spending time with family, and exercising.

she had improved sleep. @boston25 "She seemed more engaged, she could smile, laugh, enjoy time with her family. — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 12, 2026

August 12, 2026, 11:18 a.m.

Duke recommended #LindsayClancy to higher level of care at Women and Infants Hospital post partum program in Providence RI. At time Clancy had passive suicide thoughts. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 12, 2026

August 12, 2026, 11:15 a.m.

Da: Did you ever see signs of mania (on 12/5)

Dukes no

Delusion, paranoia?

Dukes: no

Psychosis?

Dukes no #Linsayclancy @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 12, 2026

August 12, 2026, 11:08 a.m.

Duke: on 12/5 #LindsayClancy said she had intrusive thoughts about wanting to die over the weekend. had continuous thoughts of not wanting to be here. but she had no plan. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 12, 2026

August 12, 2026, 11:05 a.m.

Dukes diagnosed #LindsayClancy with postpartum anxiety, she had anxiety about everything. Recommended out patient therapy, continued use of prescriptions, weekly visits. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 12, 2026

August 12, 2026, 11:02 a.m.

Dukes #LindsayClancy was worried about her infant, an addiction to ativan. She reported thoughts of not wanting to be here. she had no suicide plan. If she did, i'd seek higher level crisis support. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 12, 2026

August 12, 2026, 10:56 a.m.

Dukes first met with #lindsayclancy on 12/2 in person at South Shore. She presented lack of sleep, depression sysmptoms, frequent suicide ideation: wanting to die, no longer wanted to be here. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 12, 2026

August 12, 2026, 10:46 a.m.

Latiesha Dukes, mental health counselor at perinatal clinic at South Shore Hospital #LindsayClancy @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 12, 2026

August 12, 2026, 10:45 a.m.

In redirect, Sgt. Lawlor said again he didn't hear the conversation. @boston25 #lindsayclancy Sgt. Lawlor is finished testifying. Next witness is Latiesha Dukes — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 12, 2026

August 12, 2026, 10:42 a.m.

In cross of Sgt. Lawlor said he did not hear conversation between Dr. Z and #LindsayClancy, but learned later with conversation w/lead investigator about theory that Dr. "planted" idea with Lindsay

Reddington: "this was speculation"

Lawlor: correct. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 12, 2026

August 12, 2026, 10:38 a.m.

We are back in session. Reg morning break still ahead.

Cross of Sgt. Lawlor continues @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 12, 2026

August 12, 2026, 10:35 a.m.

We are coming back into Court. Judge Sullivan calling a sidebar. @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 12, 2026

August 12, 2026, 10:32 a.m.

The issue now is Lawlor's later conversation w/the investigator when the trooper learned the prosecution's theory that Dr. Z might have "planted" that idea w/Lindsay about hearing voices during the hospital visit. @boston25 #LindsayClancy. Jury not in court for this — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 12, 2026

August 12, 2026, 10:29 a.m.

The trooper was in the hallway and could not hear the conversation. But later he met the lead investigator who told him Patrick told MSP and grand jury about the phone call. @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 12, 2026

August 12, 2026, 10:28 a.m.

During voir dire, we learned that at hospital, #LindsayClancy used psychologist cell phone to call Patrick and told him she heard voices on night of killing @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 12, 2026

August 12, 2026, 10:15 a.m.

After lengthy sidebar, Judge sent jury out of the courtroom for a voir dire of Sgt. Lawlor @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 12, 2026

August 12, 2026, 10:15 a.m.

After lengthy sidebar, Judge sent jury out of the courtroom for a voir dire of Sgt. Lawlor @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 12, 2026

August 12, 2026, 10:06 a.m.

Clarifying after Looking at my notes: Reddington said: "Isn't it fair to say one of the contentions of DA is that my doctor told her (Lindsay) to call Pat (Clancy) to tell him she heard voices." #lindsayclancy @boston25

At time Sgt was in the hall, and could not hear convo. — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 12, 2026

August 12, 2026, 10:00 a.m.

Reddington said he had to get a court order to allow Dr. Zeizel to get into the room.

Reddington said: "Isn't it the Commonwealth's point of contention that Dr. Z told Lindsay to claim she heard voices?" Instant sidebar. #lindsayclancy @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 12, 2026

August 12, 2026, 9:58 a.m.

In cross of Sgt. Lawlor, Kevin Reddington identified the psychiatrist who saw #LindsayClancy as Paul Zeizel, a Newton doctor that Reddington arranged to see Lindsay @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 12, 2026

August 12, 2026, 9:47 a.m.

Sgt. Lawlor: also sent to Brigham&Women's where #LindsayClancy was being treated. Saw a psychiatrist go into the room. He stayed outside. If there was a conversation, he did not hear it. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 12, 2026

August 12, 2026, 9:40 a.m.

Sgt. Lawlor was MSP evidence officer and is testifying about search warrant on Clancy Duxbury home and what was documented on the search. @boston25 #LindsayClancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 12, 2026

August 12, 2026, 9:36 a.m.

#LindsayClancy black stained tank top, blue jeans, bra are introduced as evidence. Items held up for the jury to see. @boston25 All three are said to contain stains. — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 12, 2026

August 12, 2026, 9:30 a.m.

Sgt. Lawlor: Supervisor sent him to South Shore Hospital where #LindsayClancy was sent on night of the deaths of the children. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 12, 2026

August 12, 2026, 9:29 a.m.

Sgt. Daniel Lawlor, MSP is next witness in #LindsayClancy murder trial @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 12, 2026

August 12, 2026, 9:26 a.m.

Good Morning, Im back in Plymouth Superior today for #LindsayClancy murder trial. Computer issues sidelined me yesterday. But I am back. Of course you can catch my TV news coverage @Boston25 #truecrime — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 12, 2026

Get caught up on what happened Tuesday:

Rebecca Jollotta, a psychiatric nurse who treated Clancy in late 2022, testified that the Duxbury mother of three complained that prescribed psychiatric medications were not working quickly enough and may have been making her condition worse.

By the time Jollotta first met Clancy in November 2022, Clancy had already spent weeks under the care of psychiatrist Dr. Jennifer Tufts, who prescribed medications to address insomnia and anxiety. She had also met with another psychiatric nurse, Julie Paul, at South Shore Health, where different medications were prescribed.

According to Jollotta’s testimony, Clancy expressed frustration with her treatment and linked her worsening symptoms to the medications she had been taking.

Prosecutors highlighted messages Clancy sent to Jollotta in which she discussed feelings of hopelessness and thoughts about death.

“I said, this sounds like depression and anhedonia symptoms,” Jollotta testified. “I would say if you’re feeling unsafe, particularly as we head into the weekend, it is important for you to have information for psych emergency services available to you.”

Jollotta also told Clancy that intrusive thoughts were a common side effects for someone with postpartum depression and anxiety.

Lindsay Clancy trial (live updates): More medical professionals testifying today

She said she provided Clancy with information about 24-hour emergency mental health programs, including mobile crisis intervention services.

Jollotta also testified that by December 2022, she had begun to suspect Clancy may have had an underlying bipolar disorder. She said she shared those concerns with both Lindsay and her husband, Patrick Clancy.

When asked how the couple responded, Jollotta recalled Patrick Clancy rejecting the possibility.

“I recall Patrick saying, ‘My wife is not bipolar,’” Jollotta testified. “Lindsay looked at me. She did not say anything.”

Lindsay Clancy is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the January 2023 deaths of her children: 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan.

Her defense team is pursuing an insanity defense, arguing Clancy was suffering from postpartum psychosis and is not criminally responsible for her actions. Prosecutors contend Clancy was not suffering from postpartum psychosis and was aware of her actions when the children were killed.

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