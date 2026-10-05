Authorities identify man killed, missing boater after Manchester-by-the-Sea accident

MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA, Mass. — Authorities have identified the man who died and another man who remains missing following a boating incident off Singing Beach in Manchester-by-the-Sea over the weekend.

The Essex County District Attorney’s Office identified the man who died as Carl Potter, 67, of Beverly.

The missing boater was identified as James Wolcott, 37, of Hamilton.

A 65-year-old man remains hospitalized. Officials have not released his name, citing his privacy.

The three men and a dog were aboard a boat that was reported in distress shortly before 4:30 p.m. Saturday, October 3.

The Coast Guard said it received reports that the boat was spinning out of control and had struck rocks.

Crews arrived at the scene around 4:48 p.m. and launched a 29-foot response boat.

A dog was recovered alive from the water and later reunited with its family.

The vessel was also salvaged with commercial assistance.

On Sunday, the Coast Guard announced it had suspended its search for Wolcott.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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