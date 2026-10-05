Construction worker dead after steamroller incident in Bedford

BEDFORD, NH. — A construction worker is dead after an incident involving a steamroller in Bedford, New Hampshire on Monday.

The man was working on a project on Maiden Lane Monday morning when he was injured by the machine, police say.

The worker, a 67-year-old man, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Police are not releasing the name of the worker or the company he was employed by at this time.

OSHA and Bedford police are investigating the incident.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group