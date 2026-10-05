Bermuda police identify mother and son aboard medical flight that crashed off Nantucket

BOSTON — A woman and her son who were aboard a medical flight bound for Boston have been identified by Bermuda police.

Officials said 66-year-old Marilyn Lavonne Bean and her 41-year-old son, Sergio Wayne Lottimore, both Bermudian nationals, were on board the aircraft when it went missing off Nantucket early Saturday morning.

The Coast Guard said it was notified by the FAA shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday that contact had been lost with the plane.

The aircraft, a Gulfstream G-100, was also carrying four people from Canada.

Search crews covered more than 4,400 square miles in an effort to locate the aircraft and its occupants. During the search, crews discovered a debris field on Saturday. The search was suspended Sunday night.

“My thoughts and those of every Coast Guard crew member are with the families, with the people on that aircraft, their families, their friends and their loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” said Rear Adm. Matt Lake.

The investigation is being led by the National Transportation Safety Board in the United States in conjunction with the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.

Bermuda police said a family liaison officer has been appointed to assist the relatives of those who were on the plane.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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