Serious crash shuts down lanes on I-93 in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Mass. — Temporary lane closures remain in place on I-93 northbound in Wilmington following a serious crash.

According to MassDOT, traffic impacts are expected to continue for several hours as the lanes remain closed at exit 34.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes and avoid the area if possible.

Boston 25 has reached out to Massachusetts State Police for additional information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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