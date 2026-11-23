SUTTON, Mass. — Lawmakers representing Sutton and surrounding communities are calling for impact studies on a massive data center proposed by a company owned by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Unified Global Packaging Group and the Kraft Group are proposing 10 data center buildings off Providence Road and Boston Road.

Town officials estimate the centers could generate nearly $28 million annually in property tax revenue once all 10 buildings are developed.

The buildings would each be approximately 250,000 square feet, with the full development requiring about 900 megawatts of electricity. If built, the development would be the fourth-largest data center in the United States.

Sens. Michael Moore and Ryan Fattman, along with Reps. Joseph McKenna, Paul Frost, David Muradian and Michael Soter, sent letters to two government agencies and two utilities raising concerns from constituents about the Kraft Group’s proposal.

The lawmakers are calling for a public review process involving the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, the Central Massachusetts Regional Planning Commission, National Grid and Aquarion Water Company.

The four letters focus on protections for air and water quality, potential impacts on utility rates, the project’s effect on Sutton and neighboring communities, and the role each organization would have in the approval process.

“Horror stories and broken promises plague hyperscale data centers built by companies like xAI and Meta across the United States. If Robert Kraft wishes to build his data center in our communities, he must make extensive commitments that the Unified Parkway Data Center will not increase electricity rates, affect the local water supply, or disrupt the peaceful neighborhoods we call home,” Moore said.

Lawmakers said that while the data center would be built in Sutton, its impact could extend to Millbury, Grafton, Northbridge, Auburn, Upton, Douglas, Uxbridge, Oxford and Webster.

Gov. Maura Healey signed an executive order in September requiring data center proposals to receive local approval before building permits can be issued.

Hundreds of Sutton residents have also called for a special town meeting to address the proposed data center campus.

Residents submitted a petition to the town on Nov. 17, signed by about 350 people concerned about the project.

The petition asks the town to amend its zoning bylaws to define a data center and temporarily prohibit construction of one. Buzzell said the goal is to give residents a greater voice in deciding whether such a development moves forward.

Residents have raised concerns about potential noise and light pollution, the impact on water and electricity resources, and the overall quality of life for people living near the development.

If a special town meeting is scheduled, residents could vote on the proposed zoning changes. A two-thirds majority would be needed for passage.

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