SUTTON, Mass. — Hundreds of Sutton residents are calling for a special town meeting to address a proposed data center campus that has raised concerns about noise, lighting, utilities and the potential impact on nearby neighborhoods.

Sutton resident Shawn Buzzell submitted a petition to the town Tuesday, signed by about 350 residents concerned about the project.

“The petition moved very, very quickly, as well as the proposal, and I think the town has to answer a lot of very, very difficult questions in the near future,” Buzzell said.

The petition asks the town to amend its zoning bylaws to define a data center and temporarily prohibit construction of one. Buzzell said the goal is to give residents a greater voice in deciding whether such a development moves forward.

“It’s a means for the town to have the legal framework in place to prevent it from being built without citizen input,” he said.

The petition calls on the Select Board to hold a special town meeting 45 days after the signatures are certified, giving residents an opportunity to vote on the proposal.

The proposed campus would consist of 10 buildings.

“There’s ample space for the data center to go in. It’s just the fact that it abuts to a lot of homes,” Buzzell said.

Residents have raised concerns about potential noise and light pollution, the impact on water and electricity resources and the overall quality of life for people living near the development.

The town has said the facility could generate about $28 million in revenue for Sutton, money that could benefit residents and potentially reduce taxes.

Buzzell said he does not believe that potential revenue outweighs the concerns of nearby residents.

“I’m not the type of person willing to sacrifice 300 to 400 resident households’ quality of life and well-being for the sake of additional tax revenue,” he said.

The Kraft Group and Unified Global Packaging are behind the proposed project.

A spokesperson for the Kraft Group sent Boston 25 News the following statement:

“We are always looking for compelling economic development opportunities to help support the Massachusetts economy and keep it competitive. We believe this prospective development is an opportunity to bring meaningful long-term economic investment to Sutton. We are committed to working collaboratively with local officials, residents and other stakeholders as the planning process moves forward to pursue a responsible development that delivers lasting benefits to the community. Most importantly, this project will only move forward if the community and the Town of Sutton want it.”

Buzzell is urging residents on both sides of the debate to participate if a special town meeting is scheduled.

“At the end of the day, residents absolutely need to show up,” Buzzell said. “Whether they’re for or against the data center, they need to show up at the special town meeting, they need to voice their concerns and they need to vote.”

If a special town meeting is scheduled, residents could vote on the proposed zoning changes. A two-thirds majority would be needed for passage.

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