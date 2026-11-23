WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police located a missing 14-year-old in the woods in Westborough using infrared technology.

According to officials, members of the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing responded to Westborough in a helicopter on Thursday, Nov. 19, after receiving a report of a missing 14-year-old who had left their home and not returned.

Police were told the teen was believed to be on foot, wearing only a T-shirt and no shoes.

Massachusetts State Police, along with K-9 units, Westborough police and drone operators, searched the area until the helicopter crew arrived.

Using infrared technology, the helicopter crew detected a heat signature near Lake Chauncy Beach in Westborough.

Despite the darkness and cold conditions, crews determined the heat signature was the missing teen.

The teen was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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