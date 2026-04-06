‘Lady screaming’: Neighbors recount second deadly officer-involved shooting since Saturday in NH

NORTHFIELD, N.H. — The second officer-involved shooting since Saturday in New Hampshire is now under investigation, after the Attorney General’s office says a woman was shot and killed while officers were responding to a domestic disturbance call overnight.

It’s still unclear what led up to shots being fired, or what that domestic disturbance call was about.

Residents say they’re still left with unanswered questions.

“Four-gun shots,” one neighbor tells Boston 25 his stepson woke up to a chaotic scene.

“Lady screaming.... you shot him, and then we went up to our bathroom window, and we see the cops in there giving CPR. There’s another lady that was sitting here saying that she wanted to see her wife. Kept screaming my wife, my wife, and then she called the cops a murderer.”

Officers initially responded to a domestic disturbance call along Vine Street in Northfield on Monday morning, before shots were fired by one of the responding officers.

The Attorney General’s Office says the woman shot in this incident was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A domestic violence call is probably the most dangerous and volatile call a police officer can respond to,” Law enforcement expert Todd McGhee says when it comes to domestic calls, a person’s behavior is crucial.

“What is the person doing, are they following lawful commands, that lack of compliance is going to be a critical factor on how law enforcement responds whether it taser, whether its pepper spray, or in these most recent cases lethal force.”

The officer involved now placed on administrative leave.

“One to make sure that there are some mental health support and resources for the officer. Even though the police officer used their firearm they still also have gone through some level of trauma, PTSD..”

This is the second fatal officer-involved shooting reported in New Hampshire, as over the weekend a 38-year-man was shot and killed after firing at officers during an hour’s long manhunt.

Todd says both separate incidents require an in-depth investigation.

“To make sure that the shooting was lawful, to make sure that the circumstances that unfolded were proper. The response by the police officer involved was proper in the event of all of the totality of circumstances involving the call for service.”

The Attorney General’s Office says an autopsy will be conducted to determine cause of death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group