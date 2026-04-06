‘Certainly awful’: Residents of New Hampshire town react after woman shot, killed by police

NORTHFIELD, N.H. — A woman is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Northfield, New Hampshire, early Monday morning.

According to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, officers were responding to a domestic disturbance call at a home on Vine Street when the woman was shot by responding officers.

The woman died at the scene and has not yet been identified.

“It’s certainly awful,” said Northfield resident Amaziah Dondero. “I hate to hear stuff like that happen; it’s surprising. It seems like such a peaceful neighborhood.”

The Northfield Police Department told Boston 25 News that the officer involved will be placed on administrative leave, per protocol.

One neighbor said his stepson woke him around 1 a.m. after he heard multiple gunshots.

“He came up and got us, said four gunshots... a lady screaming ‘You shot him’ and then we went up to our bathroom window and we saw the cops in there giving CPR,” he said.

A press release from the AG’s office did not specify what exactly led up to the shooting or what the domestic disturbance was about.

Next, an autopsy will be conducted, and next-of-kin will be notified before the woman’s identity is released.

This is the second fatal officer-involved shooting in New Hampshire since Saturday.

Matthew Masse, 38, was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement in Raymond Saturday night.

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