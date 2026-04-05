‘We got him’: Raymond, NH suspect shot & killed, community still reeling

RAYMOND, New Hampshire — An hours-long manhunt in Raymond, New Hampshire, ended in gunfire Saturday night.

38-year-old Matthew Masse was shot and killed around 10 p.m. Saturday, when New Hampshire State Police said he fired at law enforcement, and law enforcement fired back.

Matthew Massey

Raymond Police said they were first made aware of Masse from a separate incident three days ago.

The department said they had been looking for Masse “feverishly” ever since that incident.

“We got him,” Colonel Mark Hall said during a press conference Saturday night.

While a shelter-in-place has been lifted, residents in Raymond are left still feeling shaken up.

“I’m sure everyone says that when something like this happens, but I didn’t picture it happening here,” Bryan Cote told Boston 25 News. “Big quiet town, middle of the woods.”

The manhunt ended when Masse was spotted in the woods around 10 p.m. Saturday.

State police said when they tried to take him into custody, Masse fired at law enforcement.

“The suspect was struck by that gunfire and has been confirmed to be deceased,” Col. Hall said. “A long gun was also recovered next to him. No troopers or officers were hurt.”

The chaos first began at a home on Ham road around 1:30 Saturday afternoon, where police responded for a report that Masse fired a rifle at his family.

No family members were hurt but when officers arrived on scene, Masse allegedly shot at them and injured a Nottingham cop.

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“We want to give our best wishes to the officer who was shot this afternoon and we offer all of our support to him and his family,” Major Brendan Davey said.

The Nottingham police officer was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to be okay.

Masse allegedly ran from the scene on Ham Rd., only to be found several hours later in the woods nearby.

The community is still reeling from the large police presence so close to home.

“Just want everyone to be safe. I hope the people that were injured were ok,” Cote said.

Since law enforcement was involved in the shooting, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office is investigating.

They’re also investigating Masse’s motive for shooting at family and officers.

Early this week, an autopsy will be performed to officially determine Masse’s cause of death.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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