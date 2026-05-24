Winthrop shooting leaves victim with life-threatening injuries, police say

WALTHAM, Mass. — A person was shot on Sunday morning in Winthrop, and sustained life-threatening injuries, according to police.

At approximately 8:37 a.m. on May 24, officials received multiple 911 calls reporting a disturbance on Beacon Street.

Initial reports indicate that a verbal argument was taking place and a firearm had been involved.

Police responded and found a female suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS rendered medical aid to the victim who was transported by ambulance to the hospital.

A person of interest was detained for questioning.

At this time, investigators believe the incident was not random and there is no danger to the public as the individuals knew each other.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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