What is up with the Red Sox? How the team can improve and contend

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox are facing pressure to make significant roster changes to improve their competitiveness, with General Manager Craig Breslow acknowledging accountability for the team’s challenging roster.

This comes despite Red Sox President Sam Kennedy expressing full confidence in the current players.

Kennedy stated that the team has “full confidence in the players in that room to perform at the very highest level to get us back to playing baseball in October.”

“Ultimately, the accountability for the roster falls on me, and this was a challenging roster to manage, just given the position group. That’s something I acknowledge,” Breslow said.

The Red Sox are coming off a sweep by the Minnesota Twins at Fenway and currently sit at the bottom of the AL East at 22-30.

Boston 25’s Butch Stearns says that the Sox “won’t even sniff” the playoffs unless they add some offensive talent.

Stearns suggests that the Sox propose pursuing players such as Mike Trout, who is having a resurgent season, or Fernando Tatis of the San Diego Padres. Tatis is identified as having the potential to become a feared hitter.

Acquiring these players would likely necessitate trading current Red Sox talent. Young pitchers Connelly Early or Payton Tolle are mentioned as potential trade pieces, as is Jarren Duran, especially while his performance is strong. The San Diego Padres are rumored to covet Duran.

John Henry, owner of the Red Sox, is described as running the team like “another asset in his portfolio” since the team last won the World Series.

The time is now for the Red Sox to make decisive moves before the opportunity to contend slips away.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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