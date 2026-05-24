‘He’s just irreplaceable’: Boston Firefighters share emotional tribute to fallen crew member

BOSTON — The Boston Fire Station along Columbus Ave. in Roxbury has mourning bunting hung above the garage doors and a small memorial of flowers on the driveway. Both are to honor Bobby Kilduff, who was killed while responding to a house fire in Dorchester Saturday night.

Kilduff’s colleagues held a press conference Sunday afternoon to share how important the fallen firefighter was to their division.

“When I first got to rescue two, he was one of the first guys to give me a call, welcome me aboard,” Fire Captain Sean Linnell said. “Bobby was the guy I always relied on. He was my go-to guy. You see from everybody here how much we love him.”

There were a couple of dozen firefighters behind the speakers to show support for one another.

“Bobby Kilduff is exactly the definition of what you would imagine a true firefighter should be,” Lector Tavares said. “He is who you want coming for you when you’re in trouble.”

Robert Kilduff

His crew mates called Kilduff “BK.” They say he saved two people 24 hours before the fire in Dorchester Saturday night. He saved countless more in his 24 years of service in the department. He was the guy who went into fires or tough situations to pull people out to safety.

“BK was one of the most tactically and technically proficient fire fighters on this job,” Lt. Greg Kelly said. “Every firefighter in this division has a story about BK helping them. He’s probably been to more fires than any firefighter currently employed by the Boston Fire Department. He was the heart of this firehouse. He is going to be missed sorely. He is irreplaceable.”

Lt. Kelly said BK has been at Rescue 2 longer than anyone else. They were just passing through what they called “his department.”

He was always upbeat, he was always smiling. He was able to lighten the mood. He’s just irreplaceable, his shoes are too big to fill," Kelly said. “It’s just devastating but it’s the brotherhood that comes together, and we’re just going to have to hold each other up as we get through this difficult time. We ask on this MDW you remember BK you remember our crew here on Rescue 2.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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