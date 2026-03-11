Kraft Sports, Boston Soccer ‘26, and Town of Foxborough reach agreement to approve event license

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Kraft Sports and Entertainment group, Boston Soccer ‘26, and the Town of Foxborough have “reached an understanding” on an event license that ensures World Cup matches go on successfully through the Summer.

The town and Kraft Sports issued a joint statement Wednesday night, stating that the two sides have come to an agreement on the nearly $8 million funding that Foxborough will receive and the approval of an event license before a March 17 deadline.

“As part of this arrangement, the Town of Foxborough will not incur any cost or financial burden related to the FIFA World Cup, with Boston Soccer 2026 providing advance funding for security-related capital expenditures and the full extent of deployment that public safety officials have determined is needed to execute the event with Kraft Sports + Entertainment’s backing,” a spokesperson for Gillette Stadium wrote.

This comes following a months-long dispute over the necessary funding that the town of Foxborough would receive after confusion arose over who would fund the security bill.

Last week, Kraft Sports said it would help cover the costs of security for World Cup, but no agreement had been reached, until now.

“We look forward to moving forward together positively in our shared goals of providing the highest level of public safety for this historic event and delivering a global experience for our region, which will infuse the Commonwealth and Foxborough with an influx of new visitors and associated economic impact,” the statement concluded.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group