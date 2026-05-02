Teen shot inside Wendy’s Restaurant in Methuen

METHUEN, Mass. — A man was shot last night inside a Wendy’s in Methuen, according to police.

Officials responded to the restaurant at The Loop shopping center at 90 Pleasant Valley Street around 7:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found a 16-year-old male with a group of juveniles who had been shot once to the arm. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A preliminary investigation determined there had been a verbal dispute between the victim and another juvenile, who allegedly fired his handgun.

The 17-year-old male from Lawrence was located near the scene and charged with assault with intent to murder, illegal possession of a firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

He will be arraigned in Lawrence Juvenile Court on Monday.

The incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group