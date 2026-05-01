25 Investigates: New report sheds light on growing cost of alleged Mass. State Police misconduct

DEDHAM, Mass. — A 25 Investigates report is shedding new light on the growing cost of alleged misconduct within the Massachusetts State Police — and how much it has cost taxpayers.

Investigative reporter Ted Daniel joined Boston 25’s Cayle Thompson to discuss the findings after the report premiered Wednesday night. The investigation, which has already drawn tens of thousands of views on YouTube, examined lawsuits filed against the Massachusetts State Police over the past several years and the financial impact of those cases.

The 25 Investigates team reviewed dozens of lawsuits, including one involving Trooper Evan McLean, who is facing multiple legal actions. In one widely viewed body camera clip, McLean is seen during a confrontation with Tammy Scoy at a Charlton rest area.

Scoy was reported by a bystander for sleeping in her car. What began as a well‑being check escalated into her being handcuffed and accused of trespassing — despite being parked in a public rest area. Scoy later sued the State Police and McLean, alleging misconduct. Her car had broken down.

Daniel said his team initially began tracking individual lawsuits tied to police behavior, then noticed a pattern.

“We started thinking, many of these cases you see in the headlines, where people claim that they’ve been wronged, they end up in lawsuits. We started looking at those lawsuits,” Daniel explained. “And then we realized this same trooper was involved in active litigation on three fronts.”

McLean has been sued by two citizens and has filed his own lawsuit against the State Police. In two cases reviewed internally, state police officials found that McLean acted inappropriately. Despite that, the agency is still providing him with a publicly funded legal defense.

Under Massachusetts law, Daniel said law enforcement officers are indemnified, meaning taxpayers cover the cost of legal defense — typically through private attorneys paid at state rates — and any settlements or judgments, even when misconduct claims are substantiated.

Daniel said the cases involving McLean are part of a much larger financial picture.

Last year alone, the State Police lost or settled several high‑profile cases. One involved the agency’s highest‑ranking female major, who won an $11 million jury verdict in a discrimination case, now under appeal. Another discrimination lawsuit brought by a group of troopers resulted in a $6.8 million settlement.

Beyond those cases, Daniel said smaller settlements and judgments added up quickly. Over the past five years, lawsuits against the State Police have cost taxpayers roughly $16 million.

A new State Police colonel took command in 2024, and Daniel said there are signs of change within the agency. Officials are now more responsive to media inquiries, and the department has created a new internal office focused on identifying problematic behavior before it escalates into citizen complaints or lawsuits.

“They told me they’re trying to curb behavior before it leads to complaints or litigation,” Daniel said. “Based on what we’ve seen, that seems like a smart move.”

Boston 25 News continues to investigate accountability within law enforcement and the financial consequences for Massachusetts taxpayers.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group